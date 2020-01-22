New England Patriots' wide receiver Julian Edelman broke his long silence on social media following their loss to the Tennessee Titans in the Wild Card Game and his recent arrest for vandalism in Beverly Hills. Edelman posted two ads on his Instagram page, but in his first relevant post in weeks, the veteran wide receiver posted a photo of himself on Tuesday with the caption “build on your failures.”

The caption left many fans wondering if Edelman was also referring to his arrest in Beverly Hills as one of his failures or he’s just pointing only to the Patriots’ loss to the Titans that ended their hunt for a seventh Super Bowl trophy.

Recently, Edelman was charged with vandalism in Beverly Hills for jumping onto the hood of a parked Mercedes Benz. According to various reports, Edelman had been drinking before the incident, which reportedly happened minutes after he was spotted with Boston Celtics legend Paul Pierce and former Patriots teammate Danny Amendola. Patriots’ veteran quarterback Tom Brady roasted his close friend Edelman on his Instagram story where he posted a photo of a TB12 electrolyte that he accompanied with a caption: “@edelman11 it sounds like you need some of this.”

Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu reacts to Edelman’s post

Edelman’s post drew reactions from his former and current Patriots teammates and opponent, like Kansas City Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu, who commented “EVERY FAILURE WE STACK LIKE BRIXKS.

Makes us stronger.” Mathieu also recently reacted “keep going champ” to Brady’s post that carries a caption “2020, and still here. #LFG”. Patriots backup quarterback Jarrett Stidham commented “Modern day gladiator,” while former teammate and current Seattle Seahawks tight end Jacob Hollister commented “beast”. Sports reporter Erin Andrews commented two biceps emojis while retired baseball player Shane Victorino reacted with “Yes Sir” with three biceps emojis.

Edelman was the Patriots’ No. 1 receiver this season with 100 receptions for 1,117 yards and six touchdowns in 16 games. The veteran never missed a game for the Patriots despite suffering from different ailments throughout the season, including a separated AC joint.

Edelman undergoes surgery

Adam Schefter of ESPN reported that Edelman underwent surgery on his injured shoulder last week. According to Schefter, Edelman won’t undergo a lengthy rehabilitation and will be ready when the Patriots begin their offseason workout program.

Schefter also expects Edelman to go under the knife for his injured knee that bothered him throughout the regular season. Despite these ailments, the 33-year-old Edelman showed his toughness in the regular season, earning him the 2019 Ed Block Courage Award for being an epitome of courage and for serving as an inspiration to his teammates and the community.