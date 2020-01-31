On Thursday, the NBA announced the reserves for this year’s NBA All-Star Game. The Eastern Conference reserves will be Jayson Tatum, Ben Simmons, Domantas Sabonis, Jimmy Butler, Khris Middleton, Kyle Lowry, and Bam Adebayo, Out West, the reserves are Chris Paul. Damian Lillard, Brandon Ingram, Donovan Mitchell, Rudy Gobert, Russell Westbrook, and Nikola Jokic.

As there is every year, many players are unhappy and considered to be snubbed by the fans for not being included in the All-Star Game. Here are the leaders in scoring, rebounding, and assists for all of the players who were not named to the team.

Of course, there is still the opportunity perhaps for one of these players to make the team as a replacement if someone is unable to participate.

Points

6. Bradley Beal 28.7

8. Devin Booker 27.1

12. Zach LaVine 25.1

16.DeMar DeRozan 23.0

17. Andrew Wiggins 22.9

Bea told NBC Sports Washington that his All-Star omission was “disrespectful.” Also according to ESPN, the only other player to average that much at the All-Star break and not make the game was World B. Free in 1978-79.

Now in his fifth season, Booker has improved his scoring average every year and has shot the ball more efficiently than he ever has.

Unfortunately, he has never reached the postseason, and coaches may have snubbed him due to Phoenix’s 20-27 record (11th in the West).

Rebounds

1. Andre Drummond 15.6

3. Hassan Whiteside 14.0

4. Clint Capela 13.8

7. Nikola Vucevic 11.0

T8. Tristan Thompson 10.4

Looking at the numbers, Drummond should be heading to his third All-Star Game (also averaging 17.2 points and his 2.1 steals per game are second-most in the league).

Much like many of the snubs, the lack of success by Drummond’s team (17-32, 10th in the East) likely helped lead coaches to leave him off.

While Vucevic made his first All-Star team last season and Orlando is currently the seventh seed in the East, his numbers are slightly down across the board. His hugest drop off is in field goal percentage (51.8 in 2018-19, 44.2 thus far this season).

Assists

3.

Ricky Rubio 8.8

7. Devonta Graham 7.6

8. Malcolm Brogdon 7.4

12. Ja Morant 7.2

13. Fred VanVleet 6.9

After two down seasons (for him) in the assist total column with Utah, Rubio is back to dishing the rock with the Suns as he was with the Timberwolves. He has a stellar 3.4-to-1 assist-to-turnover ratio so far on the season.

The last rookie to make the All-Star Game was Blake Griffin in 2011. Morant has guided Memphis to a surprising .500 record and the eighth seed in the West so far, but the coaches put guards Damian Lillard, Donovan Mitchell, Russell Westbrook, and Chris Paul in over him. Just like Luka Doncic, Morant has a good chance to make it in his second season and for years to come.