New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady created a stir on social media when he posted a photo of himself inside Gillette Stadium because it’s hard to determine if he’s going in or getting out of the stadium. Some Patriots fans predicted that Brady would leave the team while others said it’s an indication that he would stay in New England. However, Adam Schefter of ESPN said the photo has nothing to do with Brady’s future with the Patriots or his playing career. Despite this, veteran wide receiver and close friend Julian Edelman responded to Brady’s cryptic post on his Instagram story by editing a photo of John Cusack serenading Ione Skye with the song “In Your Eyes” by Peter Gabriel with a boombox in the movie “Say Anything”, as captured by Barstool Sports.

Julian Edelman Joins Brady in Trolling Us So Hard https://t.co/LD1xUJvRJR pic.twitter.com/b2J9eAdVxB — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) January 31, 2020

Obviously, Edelman wants Brady back with the Patriots next season. Brady will turn free agent for the first time in his 20-year career and it’s unclear if he will stay with the Patriots. However, Brady hinted in a previous interview that he wants to stay in Foxborough. Experts have it that the Patriots give Brady the best opportunity to succeed and to win his seventh Super Bowl ring before he calls it a career.

Favre debunks notion about Brady’s decline

Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre debunked observations that New England Patriots veteran signal-caller Tom Brady’s game is on a decline.In an interview with "Fox & Friends" on Friday, Favre was asked about Brady’s first-ever foray into free agency and if he would leave the Patriots after 20 years. "Well, it's difficult but if anyone can do it, Tom can.

I see no decline in his game -- I really don't,” Favre said of the 42-year-old Brady. While Brady is not known for his mobility on the field, Favre said his arm strength is as good as it's ever been and his mind remains sharp.

Favre credits this on how Brady takes care of himself and how quarterbacks are being protected by strict NFL rules. "Guys take better care of themselves. The game itself protects the quarterbacks a lot more than it used to,” Favre emphasized.

Earlier, Favre declared during his Sirius XM NFL Radio show that Brady will stay with the Patriots and won’t go through the hassle of learning a new system in his 21st season in the league. Favre added that Brady has played under the same system for 20 years so it would be hard for him to learn a new offense.

Is Olsen a fit for Patriots?

The Patriots sorely missed the services of Rob Gronkowski following his abrupt retirement last offseason. The Patriots lured veteran Ben Watson out of retirement, but he failed to fill the huge void left by Gronkowski. According to Jacob Camenker of NBC Sports, the Patriots could take a look at veteran Greg Olsen, who was recently released by the Carolina Panthers.

A 13-year-veteran, Olsen could be an asset to the Patriots if fully healthy. Last season, Olsen tallied 52 catches for 597 yards and two touchdowns for the Panthers.