The Nebraska football team is about to fill the final opening on its coaching staff. That's according to GoPowerCat's Ryan Wallace. GoPowerCat is the Kansas State chapter of 247Sports and Wallace has been told by his sources the announcement of Sean Snyder to the Huskers could come as early as Friday afternoon.

Snyder has been rumored to be coming to Lincoln for a few weeks now, but it appears it's about to be officially, official. The hiring would mean the reshaping of the Cornhuskers' staff is complete in time to really ramp up recruiting heading into the February National Signing Day and then spring practice.

Snyder replaces Jovan Dewitt on the roster, who was Nebraska's special teams coordinator and outside linebackers' coach. Of course, the way the roles are handled is going to be a bit different as Snyder comes in as an "analyst" rather than a coordinator.

Shifting the Nebraska staff

After Scott Frost's second straight losing season in Lincoln, it first appeared as though the staff was going to stand pat. Then the first domino fell when Dewitt made a lateral move to North Carolina. That move comes after two years of the Huskers being near the bottom of the country in special teams efficiency.

The departure seemingly started a chain reaction as Mike Dawson was hired back after leaving for a season to be an assistant on the New York Giants. When former head coach Pat Shurmur was fired, his staff was fired with him and the Cornhuskers were able to hire their former defensive line coach back after the short absence.

Just a few weeks after that move, there was a bit of a surprise for Husker fans as Nebraska was rumored to be attempting to bring LSU assistant and former Husker quarterback Mickey Joseph back to Lincoln to be the team's offensive coordinator.

The tricky thing there was the team still had an offensive coordinator in their employ in Troy Walters.

Joseph claimed he turned the job down. Nebraska claimed it was never offered. Hours after the report broke, it was announced Walters and NU were going their own seperate ways. Just a few hours after that, Frost announced he had hired former Oregon Ducks' offensive coordinator Matt Lubick.

Kansas State legacy comes to an end

The hiring of Sean Snyder changes the landscape for two teams in the end. The Huskers are rebooting their staff with a new approach and new head man on special teams. Kansas State will open the 2020 season without a Snyder on the staff for the first time in 26 years.

Sean Snyder is the son of coaching great Bill Snyder, who had two successful runs with the Wildcats but finally ended his coaching career for good following the 2018 season. Now Nebraska will attempt to reap the benefits of the family's knowledge of the game.