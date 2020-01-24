After announcing that he is leaving the Clemson Tigers, it looks like the backup quarterback might head to the Vanderbilt Commodores. Brice himself confirmed the news. It can be remembered that the Commodores are looking for a starting quarterback for the next season. According to Sports Illustrated, Brice said: "yes, I have been talking with Vanderbilt." It is also worth noting that Michigan State, Ole Miss, and Baylor made aggressive efforts to land him when he was still in high school.

Chase Brice on departure from Clemson Tigers

Chase Brice shocked everyone when he confirmed week-long rumors that he will no longer play for the Clemson Tigers. The backup quarterback will be entering the transfer portal. He will be eligible right away. He could also still play in the next two seasons. He confirmed his decision on his Twitter account. He posted a long farewell note, which has been met by positive notices in the Clemson community.

It can be remembered that Brice planned to be the country’s best backup quarterback in 2019.

It was always his goal to be on the level of Lawrence in playing the position. Chase Brice was a huge fan favorite among Tigers fans over the past two years. He has not started a game in his college football career because of the presence of Trevor Lawrence and Kelly Bryant. But he had an instrumental role in defeating the Syracuse Orange on their way to a national championship in 2018. Even now that he is leaving the team, Brice has nothing but positive things to say about his fellow quarterbacks.

According to him, he has great relationships with them.

Developments in Vanderbilt Commodores

Chase Brice will be entering the Vanderbilt Commodores amidst a lot of changes in the team’s coaching staff. Kenechi Udeze will be coming into Vanderbilt as the team’s new linebackers coach. Udeze was previously the defensive analyst for the LSU Tigers, in the same season that the team got a national championship.

He was also previously a part of the coaching staff in the Seattle Seahawks and Minnesota Vikings.

Udeze also had a prolific college football career. He was once an All-America defensive end for the USC Trojans in 2003. The Vanderbilt Commodores also hired Todd Fitch as the offensive coordinator for the upcoming season. He will be replacing Gerry Gdowski, who got fired along with defensive coordinator Jason Tarver. It will be the fifth time that Fitch held the offensive coordinator position for a college football team. He had the same role for the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs, Boston College Eagles, East Carolina Pirates, and South Florida Bulls.

Let us know what you think about Chase Brice, put your comment in the comment section.