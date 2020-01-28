In a class act, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady texted his former backup and current San Francisco 49ers starter Jimmy Garoppolo, who will play the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV on Sunday in Miami, Florida. During Super Bowl LIV Opening Night on Monday, Garoppolo revealed that the 42-year-old Brady texted him and congratulated him for winning the NFC Championship and advancing to Super Bowl LIV against the Chiefs. “Yeah, he shot me a text congratulating on the NFC Championship and wished me good luck here,” Garoppolo said, per Doug Kyed of New England Sports Network (NESN).

Garoppolo said Brady told him to "just go win." Earlier, Garoppolo told the San Jose Mercury News that he plans to call Brady and ask him for advice in his first Super Bowl start. Garoppolo admitted that he also channeled Brady’s advice in their win over the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship.

Garoppolo won 2 Super Bowls

Garoppolo served as Brady's backup for almost four years and won two Super Bowl rings before he was shipped to the 49ers for a 2018 second-round pick. Garoppolo impressed the 49ers front-office and convinced them that he's a franchise quarterback after winning all of his five starts in 2017.

The 49ers then signed him to a five-year deal worth $137.5 million. In 2018, Garoppolo's season was cut short after just three games due to a torn ACL but he bounced back strongly this season as he led the 49ers to their first Super Bowl appearance since 2012.

With the Patriots missing the Super Bowl after three straight appearances, Brady will be rooting for the 49ers, his hometown team. During the 2000 NFL Draft, Brady hoped to be taken by the 49ers but they opted to pick Giovanni Carmazzi.

Brady, for his part, slipped to the sixth round where he was taken by the Patriots as the 199th overall selection. Carmazzi lasted just two seasons and did not play in a regular-season game for the 49ers while Brady went on to win six Super Bowl trophies with the Patriots.

Garoppolo curious about Brady's decision

In a separate report by Tom E. Curran of NBC Sports, Garoppolo was asked about his view on Brady being a free agent for the first time in his two decades in the NFL.

Garoppolo admitted that he is curious about Brady's free agent move. “I think everybody’s curious. Whenever he makes a decision and whatever he decides, I’ll be happy for him," said Garoppolo. He also echoed the sentiment of former Patriots wideout Danny Amendola's statement that it would be hard to see Brady in another uniform other than the Patriots. "So we’ll see," said Garoppolo. It was rumored that Brady might choose the Los Angeles Chargers or join the Raiders when they move to Las Vegas next season.