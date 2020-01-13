New England Patriots center David Andrews is hoping that he could return to playing next season after he missed all of last season due to blood clots in his lungs. During his appearance at a Patriots’ community event at the Amos House in Providence, Rhode Island, Andrews said he is positive about playing next season because he feels great. According to the veteran center, he is scheduled to see several doctors next month and hopes that he could be cleared to play. According to a report by Mike Reiss of ESPN, the 27-year-old Andrews said he’s not ready to end his playing career, adding that he would immediately suit up if there’s a chance that he could play football.

“You really take pride in being out there and that’s what I want to do,” said Andrews, who is also willing to coach for the Patriots if his playing career does end.

Andrews hopes to continue playing with Brady

Andrews, who was undrafted, joined the Patriots four years go and emerged as captain of the team’s offensive line and his absence last season was greatly felt. While veteran Ted Karras did a great job of filling in, Andrews’ presence was greatly missed by the Patriots, especially veteran quarterback Tom Brady.

If he does return next season, Andrews hopes to line up with the 42-year-old Brady, whose future with the team uncertain as he is set to hit the free-agent market for the first time in his 20-year career. “I hope Tom (Brady) stays and plays for a hundred more years,” said Andrews, per a report by Brendan McGair of the Pawtucket Times. In an interview with Reiss, Andrews said Brady, like everybody else, needs to decompress following the Patriots’ disappointing campaign this season that ended with a 20-13 loss to the Tennessee Titans on Wild Card Weekend.

Patriots now focused on Caserio

The Patriots received a bit of good news on Sunday after it was reported that offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels was not selected for the Cleveland Browns head coaching job as he was beaten to it by Minnesota Vikings offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski.

Other teams, such as the New Yor Giants and the Carolina Panthers, both opted not to hire McDaniels as head coach. With McDaniels staying, the Patriots can now focus on Nick Caserio, their director of player personnel. Caserio’s contract will expire after the upcoming NFL Draft and he could join any team he wants, per CBS Boston. Caserio is a crucial key to the Patriots’ success with his decisions in connection with personnel moves. Currently, there are three teams that need a general manager, the Cleveland Browns, Washington Redskins and Houston Texans. Last offseason, the Texans attempted to pry Caserio away from the Patriots, but New England thwarted it by filing tampering charges against Houston. With Caserio now free, the Texans could finally hire the general manager they covet.