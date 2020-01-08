Former Tennessee Titans' running back Chris Johnson apologized to New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady for calling on him to retire following their 20-13 Wild Card loss to the Titans on Saturday. Following the Titans' win on Saturday, Johnson, who was the Titans’ VIP guest at Gillette Stadium, was caught on video in the locker room saying "Brady might as well retire! We done painted that sh*t!", per a report by TMZ Sports. Two days after, Johnson was contrite for calling on Brady to retire, telling TMZ Sports that he didn’t mean to shade the 42-year-old quarterback.

“I was very happy for Tennessee -- you know that's my team -- but I can't even take nothing away from Tom Brady,” said Johnson, adding that he has the highest respects for Tom. “So, Tom, that's my guy!” he said, adding that Brady is “the greatest ever” to play the game.

Johnson says Patriots' dynasty not yet over

In fact, Johnson said he wants Brady to return to the Patriots and continue his playing career. According to the former running back, Brady needs to stay with the Patriots and not go anywhere else.

In addition, Johnson also believes that the Patriots dynasty is not yet over despite their bitter loss to the Titans.

Johnson signed a one-day contract before the 2019 NFL Draft with Tennessee to officially retire as a Titan. Johnson played for the Titans from 2008 to 2013 before suiting up for the New York Jets in 2014 and with the Arizona Cardinals from 2015 to 2017. He finished his NFL career with 9,651 rushing yards and 55 touchdowns. He also caught 307 passes for 2,255 yards and nine touchdowns. In 2009, Johnson became the sixth rusher in NFL history to reach the 2,000-yard rushing plateau when he ran for 2,006 yards. In the same year, Johnson set an NFL record with 2,509 yards from scrimmage.

Owens says Cowboys should pursue Brady

Dallas has yet to sign quarterback Dak Prescott to a contract extension, and for former Cowboys wideout Terrell Owens, it is a sign of no-confidence from the team owner and general manager Jerry Jones.

In his four years with the Cowboys, Prescott has failed to show promise in the postseason as he is just 1-2 in the playoffs. This season, Prescott failed to lead the team to the postseason after they finished with an 8-8 mark.

In an interview with Joe, Lo & Dibs show on 95.7 The Game, Owens said that if the Cowboys want to experience playoff success, they should replace Prescott with Brady. "They have a quarterback that's a free agent in Tom Brady," Owens said. For the first time in his 20-year career, Brady is set to test the free-agent market unless the Patriots sign him to a deal between now and March. Earlier, Brady said retirement is highly unlikely for him following their early exit from the playoffs. He also hinted that he wants to stay with the Patriots, but he remains uncertain about his future with the team that drafted him 199th overall in the 2000 NFL Draft.