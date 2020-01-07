The New England Patriots have several key players who will turn unrestricted free agents when the new league year begins in March. The most important free agent of all for the Patriots is veteran quarterback Tom Brady, who will test the free-agent market for the first time in his storied 20-year career. In addition, safety Devin McCourty will also hit the free-agent market in March and could draw interest from many teams. A 27th overall pick by the Patriots in the 2010 NFL Draft, McCourty expressed interest to continue playing, preferably in New England where he spent all of his 10 playing years in the NFL.

Knowing the possibility that his brother might leave the Patriots, Devin’s twin, Jason, who plays cornerback for New England, posted a heartfelt message for the safety on Instagram.

Jason says he learned a lot from Devin

Jason said he learned so much from Devin over the last two years while playing together for the Patriot and witnessing him work as a captain, a leader, and a playmaker has been a blessing. Jason admitted that they dreamed of lining up together, sitting in the same meeting room and watching the kids run around together.

The cornerback thanked his brother for advocating the Patriots to bring him to New England and winning Super Bowl LIII together. The Patriots brought the McCourty twins to New England after they traded with the Cleveland Browns for Jason’s services for a 2018 sixth-round pick. “I truly appreciate you bro and look forward to continuing our journey on the field in whatever manner that looks like!” ended Jason, who recently signed a two-year deal with the Patriots. Jason’s message to his brother got the attention of Brady, who commented “The best!!!! Thank you both for being who you are EVERY day!!!”

Brady also pays tribute to Ben Watson

In the offseason, veteran tight end Ben Watson decided to cut his retirement short and return for one more tour of duty with the Patriots. The task became a daunting one for the 38-year-old Watson as he has big shoes to fill with the retirement of top tight end Rob Gronkowski.

Watson finished the season with 17 catches for 173 yards and no touchdown in 10 games with the Patriots, who lost to the Tennessee Titans in the Wild Card Game on Saturday. Watson then took to Instagram to air his dismay over the team’s disappointing finish to the season. In his post, Watson said he wished that the season would end in Miami in Super Bowl LIV, but clarified that there’s “nothing I wanted more for my family and myself especially at this point in my career.”

Watson also wished the Titans and the other teams in the playoffs good luck as they continue their journey to Super Bowl LIV. Brady also took notice of Watson’s post and commented: “Love you! There is no better man, teammate or friend to have in this world then you!!!” Brady developed a close bond with Watson during their playing years with the Patriots from 2004 to 2009 and won a Super Bowl together in 2004.

It is expected that Watson will retire for the second time after this season while Brady will enter his 21st season in the league.