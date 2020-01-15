New England Patriots fans were alarmed, early Tuesday, by a WEEI report that veteran quarterback Tom Brady and his family moved out from their home in Brookline and into their new house in Greenwich, Connecticut. In addition, Greg Hill of WEEI also reported that Brady’s suite at Gillette Stadium was cleaned out “in a way that perhaps it has never been cleaned out before.” The timing of the moves fueled more speculation about Brady’s future with the Patriots, as he’s going to be an unrestricted free agent in March for the first time in 20 years.

However, Tom E. Curran of NBC Sports refuted Hill’s report, by saying Brady and his wife Gisele Bundchen don’t own any house in Connecticut. “They don’t have a house in Connecticut. That’s it,” said Curran, a known Pats insider. Last year, Brady and his wife placed their house in Brookline, Massachusetts on the market.

No indication that Brady moved to Connecticut

In recent weeks, Curran said he discovered that the reports about Brady and Bundchen purchasing a house in Greenwich were untrue. Sadly, Curran said his discovery never found its way into the news cycle since all the focus was all about Brady’s future with the Patriots.

“But just to stay solid on the reporting as we go through this, they don’t have a house in Connecticut,” Curran emphasized. In their latest social media posts, there was no indication that Brady and Bundchen moved to a new location. Brady’s future with the Patriots is up in the air since he’s going to hit the free-agent market when the league’s new year begins on March 18. However, the Patriots can sign Brady between now and March to a new deal to prevent him from testing the market.

In his latest interview, Brady said his playing career in the NFL is the least of his concerns now since he’s focused on decompressing from a disappointing season that ended with a 20-13 Wild Card loss to the Tennessee Titans. In a past interview with Jim Gray on Westwood One Radio, the 42-year-old Brady indicated that he’s interested in staying with the Patriots and doesn’t see himself playing for another team.

Several teams have been interested in Brady, including the Los Angeles Chargers and the Titans.

Football writers pick Gilmore as NFL Defensive Player of the Year

Patriots’ cornerback Stephon Gilmore added another accolade for his outstanding performance this season as he was chosen by the Pro Football Writers Association as its NFL Defensive Player of the Year for 2019. Gilmore was the first Patriot to win the award from the pro football writers and the third cornerback to be honored since football writers began voting in 1992, behind Charles Woodson (2009) and Deion Sanders (1994).

Earlier, Gilmore was also selected for the 2020 Pro Bowl and was included in the Associated Press’ All-Pro and the PWFA’s All-NFL teams. Gilmore ended his 2019 campaign first in passes defended with 20 and tied for first in interceptions with six, including two pick-sixes.