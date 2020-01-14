Fans of other college football teams criticized Buckeye Nation after some of them claimed the national championship as their own. According to 12UP, during the national championship game between Clemson and LSU, Ohio State beat writer for The Athletics Ari Wasserman tweeted that the Buckeyes is the best college football team for the 2019-2020 season.

Will be interesting to see if the winner here still receives the trophy now that Ohio State Twitter has successfully claimed the national title for the Buckeyes. — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) January 14, 2020

Many Clemson and LSU fans took it as a dig at the teams they are supporting, which resulted in them slamming the extremely passionate Ohio State supporters.

Notably, Buckeye Nation is becoming impatient over what they consider as NCAA’s inaction over two controversial calls made by the referees of the 2019 Fiesta Bowl. According to many Buckeye fans, the touchdown that Ohio State running back J.K. Dobbins achieved in the game should not have been overturned. They believe that the overturn had a huge effect on the game’s outcome. The officials made the reversal because the video replay showed that Clemson wide receiver Justyn Ross got an incomplete pass earlier.

And that's why watching this game is torture. https://t.co/yNxPyOut3C — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) January 14, 2020

Ohio State Buckeyes look forward to filling 2020 class

As the National Signing Day inches closer, the Ohio State Buckeyes is scrambling to fill its 2020 class.

The more I watch this game, the more it's clear that Ohio State was probably the best team in college football this year. — Ari Wasserman (@AriWasserman) January 14, 2020

One of the major developments that could flourish in the days leading up to the National Signing Day is the potential recruitment of Georgia Tech running back commit Jahmyr Gibbs. He is scheduled to have an official campus visit this weekend. This could signify that Gibbs will be making his official commitment to Ohio State.

On the other hand, Ohio State verbal commit Cameron Martinez has not made his commitment to the Buckeyes official yet.

This can change any day now. The National Signing Day will be on Wednesday, February 5. It will serve as the end of college football’s recruitment season for 2020.

Washington Post ranks Ohio State second for 2020 season

The Washington Post recently published an article ranking the college football teams’ 2020 classes so far. It listed Ohio State at no. 2.

In the write-up for the team, sports columnist Patrick Stevens wrote that Ohio State had one of the country’s best college football teams in 2019. With quarterback Justin Fields leading the charge, the team could achieve that again next season.

The Washington Post put Ohio State just behind the Clemson Tigers. The Alabama Crimson Tides, LSU Tigers, and Oklahoma Sooners complete the top five.

Ohio State alums in the Super Bowl

In other related news, the Ohio State Buckeyes is well-represented in the teams competing for Super Bowl slots.

The Tennessee Titans are now one step closer to the Super Bowl after it defeated the Baltimore Ravens 28-12 in Saturday’s AFC Divisional Game. Former Ohio State linebackers coach and Ohio State Athletics Hall of Fame member Mike Vrabel heads the training team for the Titans. He has been the team’s head coach for two seasons now. Secondary coach Kerry Coombs actually also has a connection with the Buckeyes. He served as a football assistant from 2012-2017.