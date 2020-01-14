Veteran quarterback Tom Brady and tight end Ben Watson played together from 2004 to 2009 and won one Super Bowl. The two became close friends and stayed in touch despite Watson signing with the Cleveland Browns in 2010. In the offseason, the 38-year-old Watson came out of retirement and returned for another stint with the Patriots following the surprise retirement of Rob Gronkowski. Last season, Watson caught 17 passes for 173 yards for the Patriots, who lost to the Tennessee Titans, 20-13 in the Wild Card Game.

After the game, Watson posted a heartfelt message on Instagram for the the Patriots faithful and hinted that he will retire for a second time. Brady, showing his support for Watson, commented “Love you! There is no better man, teammate or friend to have in this world then you!!!” When Brady posted a thank you message to fans for their continued support, Watson returned the favor, telling Brady that they are the ones who should be thanking the 42-year-old quarterback for his leadership and inspiration.

Mike Reiss of ESPN said Watson shared a story that proved Brady’s kindness and how he values friendship. Watson said that he asked Brady for an autographed jersey late in the 2019 season. According to Watson, when he returned to his locker 30 minutes after, he was surprised to see the jersey containing an inspirational message from Brady. Watson did not divulge the full message, but said Brady reminded him that they were brothers for life even if the tight end leaves the Patriots for good.

Brady, Gisele have a new home

On Tuesday, WEEI’s Greg Hill reported that Brady and his family moved to their new home in Greenwich, Connecticut. This happened after Brady and Giselle put their Brookline, Massachusetts home on the selling block for more than $30 million a few months ago. Brady’s decision to put their house on the market sparked speculations that he would leave the Patriots after this season and move to another team.

However, Brady explained that he decided to put the house on sale several months ago because it would be hard for them to find a buyer, considering its amount. The move should not be a factor in Brady’s decision, according to former teammate and now NFL analyst Willie McGinest.

Brady’s suite inside Gillette Stadium cleaned out

In addition, Hill said that Brady’s suite inside Gillette Stadium has been cleaned out in “way that perhaps it has never has been cleaned out before.” However, New England Sports Network (NESN) reported that the news about the suite should not be cause for alarm since it is entirely possible suites at the stadium get cleaned out after every season. Brady is set to become a free agent for the first time in his 20-year NFL career, but many expect him to return to the Patriots.