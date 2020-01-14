The Ohio State Buckeyes has not given up on its hope to enlist five-star running back Zach Evans for the next season. In fact, it looks like the Buckeyes are intensifying its efforts to recruit Evans. This was after receivers coach Brian Hartline was seen following Evans on Twitter, reports Lettermen Row.

Earlier this month, the University of Georgia released Evans’ National Letter of Intent and Financial Aid Agreement. This gave Evans the freedom to talk to other teams that could potentially recruit him.

Deion Sanders speaking up for Zach Evans: “He’s a kid. I got kicked off the team my junior year for doing something stupid. Coach let me back on, I made up for it, the rest is history. He deserves another shot.” pic.twitter.com/qG0vAuxu0D — Jon Tweets Sports (@JonTweetsSports) January 3, 2020

With Evans now free, Ohio State has a good chance of getting the Under Armour All-America MVP. As one of the nation’s top college football teams, the Buckeyes will have to signify its excitement at landing Evans if it is serious in wanting to recruit him.

As the nation’s top running back prospect for the year, Evans will be a valuable addition to the team.

Zach Evans entertains other universities

The Ohio State Buckeyes is not the only team that is trying to recruit Zach Evans. According to 12UP, this week, Evans made headlines in Texas after he updated his Facebook profile. He has now listed himself as studying at Texas A&amp;amp;M University.

The news shocked both college football pundits and the university’s community as the Texas A&M Aggies are not exactly the best in the SEC. However, nothing has been confirmed yet.

Buckeyes sets eye on new target for 2021 class

The current recruitment season is not yet done but the Ohio State Buckeyes already has a list of targets for 2021. Florida native Lovasea Carroll revealed that he will be unveiling the list of his top five schools to choose from on January 17.

Two months ago, the running back already had Ohio State in his top eight. Coming off Ohio State’s impressive 2019 season run, there is a huge chance that Ohio State will be in his top five as well.

Corey Dennis confirmed for Ohio State QB coach slot

Ohio State has now officially announced that Corey Dennis will be promoted as the team’s quarterback coach. Head coach Ryan Day has confirmed that Dennis will train the team’s quarterbacks starting this year. During the announcement, Day complimented the new quarterback coach, saying that he has worked with him closely for three seasons. He also expects that Dennis will be able to recruit excellent quarterback players to the team.

Dennis has been with the Buckeyes since 2015. From 2016-2017, he mainly worked with the team’s wide receivers as an offensive graduate assistant.

He also served as senior quality control coach starting the middle of 2018. Dennis replaces Mike Yurcich, who left in December to become the offensive coordinator for the Texas Longhorns. During his time as quarterback coach, Yurcich also served as passing game coordinator. Stay tuned for more updates.