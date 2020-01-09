If the New England Patriots want to continue winning, they should stick with veteran quarterback Tom Brady. Former Patriots backup quarterback Matt Cassel expressed this sentiment in his opinion piece for NBC Sports, saying Brady is New England’s best option at quarterback if they want to add more to their haul of six Super Bowl trophies. “Brady is your best option to continue to win championships. There’s no doubt in my mind,” insisted Cassel, who served as Brady’s backup from 2005 to 2008. The 42-year-old Brady will turn free agent for the first time in his career on March 18 at the start of the league’s new year.

However, the Patriots can prevent that from happening if they could sign Brady between now until March. For Cassel, he thinks Brady would return to the Patriots next season and they’ll be firing on all cylinders. Brady, for his part, said that he’s uncertain about his future in New England, but hinted in a previous interview that he’s interested in staying with the Patriots, who took a chance on him as the 199th overall pick in the 2000 NFL Draft.

Cassel said Brady is still playing at a high level

Cassel said Brady is still playing at a high level and the dip in his statistics last season was because of a variety of reasons. To name a few, Cassel said the weak offensive line, lack of running game and the movements at wide receiver have affected Brady’s performance. Cassel said that if Brady remains with the Patriots, the team should evaluate its personnel and surround the veteran quarterback with players who will help him. According to Cassel, Brady needs a legitimate No. 1 receiver and should invest in some tight ends. Last season, the Patriots lured veteran Ben Watson out of retirement to fill the void left by the retirement of Rob Gronkowski. "This organization is going to do a full player evaluation. No matter what, I think they have to.

You can't go into the year with the same group,” said Cassel. The former backup quarterback said the Patriots must identify their needs and address them through free agency and the draft.

Colin Cowherd says there’s 80 percent chance Brady would stay with Patriots

Colin Cowherd, host of Fox Sports 1’s “The Herd With Colin Cowherd”, earlier declared that Brady should retire following their 20-13 loss to the Tennessee Titans on Wild Card Weekend. Now, Cowherd had a change of heart and predicted that there’s an 80 percent chance that Brady might return to New England next season. Cowherd also believes that the Patriots won’t be as bad in 2020 as they got the best football coach in Bill Belichick and will receive needed boost with the return of fullback James Develin, kicker Stephen Gostkowski and center David Andrews next season to boost their scoring.

Cowherd said the Patriots also have the No. 1 defense and one of the best special teams in the league, led by the veteran Matthew Slater. Cowherd said the Patriots could boost their receiving corps via the NFL Draft where there are fresh and talented wideouts available and through the free-agent market where A.J. Green, Amari Cooper and Robbie Anderson would be available.