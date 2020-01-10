Veteran quarterback Tom Brady’s future with the New England Patriots is uncertain as he is set to become an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his 20-year career in the NFL. The last time Brady talked about his future was several days ago during an interview with Peter King of NBC Sports following the Patriots’ 20-13 loss to the Tennessee Titans on Wild Card Weekend. During their talk, Brady discussed his plan during free agency, saying he will explore opportunities whenever they are.

“If it’s the Patriots, great,” said Brady, adding that “if that doesn’t work, I don’t know.” Brady also said that he wants to continue playing football at a championship level and can’t wait to get back to training. Recently, Brady posted a heartfelt message on his Instagram account for Patriots fans where he stressed that he will keep on competing, but did not mention for what team.

Peter King shares insights about Brady’s future

During an interview with Dale & Keefe, King shared his insight about Brady’s future in the NFL and the possibility of the 42-year-old quarterback staying in New England.

Based on his gut feeling, King said Brady will put a premium on the talent surrounding him rather than settle for a big contract, per a report by Ryan Hannable of WEEI Radio. Last season, Brady earned $23 million following an $8 million salary bump that he received from the two-year contract extension that he signed in the offseason. However, the additional two years in the contract are voidable, making Brady a free agent. “I think the surrounding cast is going to be a little bit more important than money,” said King, contradicting earlier reports that Brady won’t give a hometown discount to the Patriots. In the past, Brady had given the Patriots hometown discount to enable the team to surround him with good players who will help him succeed. Earlier, Hall of Fame wideout Randy Moss and former NFL head coach Rex Ryan called on the Patriots to surround Brady with weapons if he decides to stay to New England.

Brady’s future with Patriots depends on Kraft, Belichick

While King thinks that Brady doesn’t want to play somewhere else, his future will depend on what team owner Robert Kraft and head coach Bill Beichick want. During his talk with King, Kraft said he wants Brady to continue playing for the Patriots or retire. Belichick, for his part, said he is not the only one deciding on the fate of Brady and the other free agents. The Patriots still have time to sign Brady between now and March 18 before he officially turns free agent. After March 18, teams interested in Brady’s services can make an offer to the veteran quarterback. Former Patriots executive Scott Pioli earlier claimed that Brady will remain with New England as he doesn’t want to end his career on a low note. Los Angeles Lakers legend Earvin “Magic” Johnson, for his part, said he wants Brady to end his career with a bang like Kobe Bryant, who scored 60 points in his final game with the Lakers.