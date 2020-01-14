The Clemson Tigers finally know what the Ohio State Buckeyes felt after the College Football Playoff Championship Game referees took one of their touchdowns from the scoreboard. In the fourth quarter of the game between the Clemson Tigers and the LSU Tigers, Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence tried to connect with Clemson wide receiver Tee Higgins, reports The Spun. That would have been a touchdown but the officials later overturned it because of offensive pass interference.

Just two weeks before, fans of the Ohio State Buckeyes were outraged after 2019 Fiesta Bowl referees took a touchdown from the team’s score.

This was because of an incomplete pass that was only confirmed on video replay. Because of the incomplete pass, the ensuing touchdown was overturned.

Ultimate Tiger match in Clemson vs LSU

It was Tiger vs Tiger during the College Football Playoff Championship Game as LSU and Clemson brought their best in the memorable showdown. Clemson actually started the game well. However, Lawrence found himself struggling because of LSU’s strong offensive line. By the time the game ended, he had only 18 of 37 for 234 yards.

This was the Clemson quarterback’s first loss in 26 starts.

Because of the LSU win, Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow has officially ended one of the most impressive individual seasons in college football history. In an interview after the game, Burrow mentioned how winning the national championships has been a childhood dream of his. It was also a massive win for LSU. It is their first national championship victory since 2007.

Clemson Tigers’ prospects for 2020

Largely because of its strong performance in the 2019 calendar year, the Clemson Tigers has fans excited for the next season. The Clemson Tigers are already a favorite among sports betting groups. Renowned Las Vegas sports betting facility Westgate Sportsbook has announced its 2020-2021 odds, with the Tigers on top of the list. They were given 9/4 odds to take next year’s championship.

Other teams that follow are Ohio State (3/1), Alabama (6/1), Georgia (8/1), and LSU (8/1).

Lawrence is also the odds-on favorite to get the Heisman Trophy, Other common bets are Ohio State’s Justin Fields and Oklahoma State’s Chuba Hubbard. In related news, CBS Sports and the Washington Post recently published a preseason ranking of the top college football teams in the country. Clemson surprisingly topped both lists, which only confirm the towering expectations people have on them.

In the write up from CBS Sports, the Clemson Tigers have a huge chance to clinch their third national championship in the past five years. Leading the charge for the Tigers are Lawrence and receiver, Justyn Ross. At this point, Clemson is already assured of another ACC championship.