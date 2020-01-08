New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady issued a heartfelt message to fans days after their 20-13 Wild Card loss to the Tennessee Titans. In a lengthy Instagram post, the 42-year-old Brady thanked fans for their unconditional support throughout the 2019 season and for his past two decades with the Patriots. Brady said he wished that every season ended with a win because nobody plays to lose. “I have been blessed to find a career I love, teammates who go to battle with me, an organization that believes in me, and fans who have been behind us every step of the way,” Brady added.

The veteran quarterback added that failure is inevitable in football and in life, but you can learn from it and pick yourself up and do battle in the arena again. “And that’s right where you will find me. Because I know I still have more to prove,” said Brady, probably referring to his plan to play for a few more years before retiring for good. Brady’s future in New England remains unclear as he will become an unrestricted free agent in March, along with several other Patriots.

Brady’s message draws comments from all walks of life

Brady’s message elicited reactions from teammates, opponents, and personalities from everywhere. Brady’s wife, supermodel Gisele Bundchen, commented “te amo” or “I love you." Teammates Joe Thuney, Cody Kessler, Jarrett Stidham, Danny Shelton, Sony Michel, Brandon Bolden, James White, Deatrich Wise, Devin McCourty, Jason McCourty, and Joejuan Williams praised and thanked the veteran quarterback for his talent and his leadership. The most memorable comment came from tight end Ben Watson, who said “No bro. We all need to be thanking you! Your leadership is an inspiration, your example exemplary, and your fire is contagious.” Watson said generations of players have been blessed to take the field and share the locker room with Tom. Brady earlier heaped praises on Watson for being a good teammate and an even better man and friend.

‘The Rock’ reacts to Brady’s message

Actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson also reacted to Brady’s words, commenting “Beautiful said. Powerful mana in your words, brother. #daregreatly.” Mana is a supernatural force or power in the culture of the Melanesians and Polynesians, per Wikipedia. Former No. 1 tennis player Venus Williams commented “you have nothing to prove, but so much to give! Biggest fan. Rock on." Actor Mark Wahlberg, a know Patriot fan, commented “The GOAT,” while rapper Diddy said “CANT STOP WONT STOP." Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen commented a goat emoji, referring to Brady’s status as the greatest of all time. Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey reacted with two 100 percent emojis. UFC’s Dana White commented “I can’t wait for next season my brother!!!!!” with two goat emojis.