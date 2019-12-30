After news of offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich’s move to Texas, there is pressure for the Ohio State Buckeyes to improve on its recruitment. While Ohio State had great quarterback recruits for its 2020 class, some concerns were expressed about Yurcich’s ability to get elite offensive talent. According to Lettermen Row, the lack of communication from Yurcich almost jeopardized Ohio State’s signing of C.J. Stroud.

If Ohio State were to be consistent in its showing, it has to improve on its recruitment as it has a direct impact on the roster’s performance.

It especially has to have better recruitment of its offensive players, considering that it is its greatest strength.

Mike Yurcich transfers to Texas

Mike Yurcich will be moving to Texas after a major shakeup in the football program staff in Austin. The University of Texas named Yurcich as its new offensive coordinator right after Ohio State finished its 2019 campaign in the Fiesta Bowl. He will be replacing Tim Beck, who will now be acting as the receivers coach. He will also coach quarterbacks in his new workplace.

Yurcich will be leaving Ohio State after a short but memorable stint. The Buckeyes had a powerful offensive strategy in 2019, only losing once since the start of the season. Yurcich also helped train quarterback Justin Fields, who recorded 41 touchdowns in 13 games.

Beck’s demotion is actually not the only staff shakeup in the University of Texas football program. The university also fired defensive coordinator Todd Orlando. Former Ohio State staff and ex-Rutgers coach Chris Ash will be filling in for Orlando’s previous slot.

Ohio State football recruitment

With the 2019 Fiesta Bowl now finished, Ohio State’s football program is back to preparing for the further improvement of its team in the coming years. With Ohio State looking to recruit more talented young players, its 2019 Fiesta Bowl rival has proven to be a major competitor for Buckeyes recruitment.

With Clemson’s Fiesta Bowl win, it is expected that recruitment competition between the two will become hotter as the months go by.

Ohio State Athletics Director sends message to fans

Fans of the Buckeyes are still reeling after Saturday’s Fiesta Bowl loss but Ohio State Athletics Director offered a positive message to Buckeye Nation. In a series of tweets, he thanked fans, of the Ohio State Buckeyes, for passionately supporting the team. He said that while the team feels disappointed and sad about their loss to the Clemson Tigers, they still feel the love from each other and from the fans. He also praised the Buckeyes for its incredible 2019 campaign, including being the “first outright 3x Big Ten Champs.” He even referenced the team’s victory over “TTUN” aka rival Michigan Wolverines.