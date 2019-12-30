The Nebraska football team has been working hard to shore up its stable of running backs, signing two new recruits in the 2020 cycle. Both of those backs have made some pretty impressive accomplishments in their final season of high school.

Both commits have taken home some serious hardware. That's a bit of a running theme when it comes to the backs the Huskers go out and get. Earlier this week, one of those signees, Marvin Scott III was named the offensive player of the year by his area newspaper.

The Daytona Beach News-Journal named Scott the offensive player of the year after a record-setting season that saw him end the year as the king of the hill when it came to career rushing yards.

Scott takes home the record

Before he finished his high school career, Scott managed to rush for 7,482 yards. That's more than any other back that's carried the ball for Spruce Creek High. It's also more yards than any other back in that area of the state.

The Port Orange, Florida native now gets to try and show what he can do for the Nebraska football team.

While Dedrick Mills is the odds-on favorite to be the starting running back for the Huskers next year, the coaching staff has spent its first two seasons making it clear they aren't against backs sharing carries.

Devine Ozigbo, Greg Bell and Maurice Washington shared the load in 2018. Washington, Mills and Wan'Dale Robinson did the same in 2019.

It stands to reason there's an opening for a third amigo in the 2020 season. Scott has been a rather loyal member of the 2020 class for the Huskers. That could endear him to Nebraska coaches when it comes time to name a backup to Mills.

Scott committed to the Cornhuskers just one day after he opened the 2019 season with a 200-yard performance. He added four touchdowns to that game.

He finished his career with nearly 7,500 yards. That was more than 1,000 yards over the previous record for the rushing mark.

Nebraska football racking up stars at running back

While Marvin Scott III is now the Florida area's career yards leader, there's another Husker back who ended his high school run with similar plaudits.

Sevion Morrison didn't even need the entire season before he took home the career rushing record for the state of Oklahoma. He managed to surpass the previous record holder, Spencer Tillman about mid-way through the year.

When you consider that Wan'Dale Robinson was named "Mr. Kentucky" a year ago, it's clear the Nebraska football team is going out and getting some of the best running backs in their prospective states. Robinson parlayed a fantastic high school performance into a season with Nebraska where he was one of the team's go-to weapons. He was also named to the Big Ten's all-freshman team despite missing the end of the year with an injury.

What's in store for Marvin Scott III and Sevion Morrison is still a mystery.