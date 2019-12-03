New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels is a hot commodity in the coaching market again. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, three teams have requested permission from the Patriots to interview McDaniels for their vacant head coaching position. Schefter said first on the list are the Cleveland Browns, who parted ways with first-year head coach Freddie Kitchens following a disappointing 6-10 finish. It is unclear when McDaniels’ interview with the Browns happens as the Patriots have a Wild Card Game against the Tennessee Titans on Saturday.

Usually, Patriots coaches conduct their interview during the bye week in the playoffs, which was not enjoyed by New England this season after losing to the Miami Dolphins, 27-24, in the season finale.

The Browns job could be an attractive one for McDaniels as he is from the Cleveland area. Also, McDaniels has a chance to work with the Browns’ promising offense, led by quarterback Baker Mayfield, wide receivers Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry and running back Nick Chubb. The Patriots were reportedly interested in drafting Mayfield, but the Browns made him the No.

1 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. Mayfield was a contender for the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award, but his performance dipped this season under Kitchens.

Panthers, Giants also want McDaniels

Schefter added that the Carolina Panthers and the New York Giants are also interested in McDaniels and have requested the Patriots for an interview. The Panthers fired head coach Ron Rivera early this month after a nine-year stint and made Perry Fewell as the interim head coach for the rest of the regular season. The Giants are also on the market for a head coach after firing Pat Shurmur following a 4-12 finish this season. Earlier, it was reported that the Jacksonville Jaguars also want McDaniels as their head coach as their owner Shad Khan is fascinated with “The Patriot Way”. In 2018, McDaniels accepted the head coaching job with the Indianapolis Colts, but he changed his mind and returned to the Patriots as offensive coordinator.

On Monday, McDaniels addressed rumors about leaving the Patriots for a head coaching job elsewhere, saying he’s focused on their upcoming clash with the Titans where they are tabbed as a 4.5-point favorite.

Writer sees Belichick returning to Giants

With the head-coaching position with the Giants now vacant, a New York Post writer raised the possibility that head coach Bill Belichick could return to the team where he won his first two Super Bowl rings as defensive coordinator. According to Paul Schwartz, nobody is aware of Belichick’s contract situation with the Patriots and there are speculations that he could be available in 2020. Schwartz suggested that Belichick bring McDaniels with him to New York and help in the development of rookie quarterback Daniel Jones. Well, Belichick could bring his own general manager with him.

Nick Caserio, the Patriots' director of player personnel, is a free agent after this season.