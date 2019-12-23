The Nebraska Huskers has one of the most successful hauls for this year’s Early Signing Day. The Lincoln-based team brought in a total of 24 commits, an impressive number considering the team’s disappointing run in the 2019 season. A few of Nebraska’s early signings recently got interviewed by 247Sports. They were asked about the recently concluded recruitment process and their advice to young players who want to qualify for college football.

Tamon Lynum, who has been committed to the team since June, said that he is happy about his decision to sign with the Huskers.

The cornerback was also thankful for getting multiple offers. According to him, young players should strive to have good grades to qualify for football programs.

Wide receiver William Nixon, on the other hand, encouraged incoming football players to have fun and enjoy the world while they can. The Texas native said that it was good that he was able to visit the schools that offered him deals. This way, he was able to know which coaches he would connect with. Offensive tackle Alex Conn also mentioned how the fans of a team may also be another consideration for young players.

This way, it will be easier to narrow down the teams players will sign on to.

Huskers strengthens receiver corps

The Huskers’ 2020 class proves that the coaching team is striving to invest on its players. This is especially true for its receiver corps, which comprises a significant portion of its recent commits.

Nebraska brought in five receivers on Early Signing Day. This includes 6’4” four-star wide receiver Omar Manning, who came from Kilgore Community College in Texas. Manning was also the top receiver in his state before he committed to the Huskers.

Chicago resident Alante Brown also made his commitment to Nebraska last week. This four-star recruit is reportedly the no. 1 prep school prospect. The three other players who got into Nebraska’s early signing are Zavier Betts, Marcus Fleming and William Nixon.

Fleming and Betts are four-star players from Florida while Nixon is a three-star Texan.

Nebraska's 2020 class ranking

Nebraska may have had a so-so performance in the 2019 season. But its 2020 class raises the expectations on what the team will be able to do next year. With a total of 10 four-star and 14 three-star commits, the University of Nebraska Cornhuskers ranks 20th on the 247Sports composite ranking. The three teams leading in the list are the Clemson Tigers, Alabama Crimson Tide, and Ohio State Buckeyes. As far as Big Ten teams go, Nebraska ranks at no. 4. The Buckeyes, Michigan Wolverines, and the Penn State Nittany Lions are ahead of the Huskers in the ranking. Stay tuned for ore news and updates.