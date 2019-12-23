New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady on Sunday was named as the second quarterback to the NFL 100 All-Time Team, behind his childhood idol, Joe Montana. With the selection, Brady joined former teammates – wide receiver Randy Moss, tight end Rob Gronkowski and kicker Adam Vinatieri – as selections to the exclusive club that is one of the highlights of the NFL’s 100-year celebration. The announcement was no surprise since Brady is considered the greatest of all time after winning six Super Bowl titles since he was selected 199th overall pick out of Michigan in the 2000 NFL Round.

In his first year, Brady served as backup to Drew Bledsoe, but he was elevated to the starting role in Week 2 of the 2001 season after the latter suffered a serious injury. Brady led the Patriots to their first Super Bowl win that year and he never relinquished the starting role since. With Brady as their starter in 19 years, the Patriots captured 17 AFC East titles, nine Super Bowl appearances, and six Super Bowl victories. The Patriots could add to their Super Bowl titles after they clinched their 11th straight division title following a 24-17 win over the Buffalo Bills on Saturday.

In his career, Brady has thrown for 74,079 career passing yards (second all-time) and 539 touchdowns, which is tied for second with Peyton Manning.

Brady thankful for the honor

In an interview on WEEI’s “Greg Hill Show”, Brady said he was very thankful for the award, saying it’s an incredible honor. “It was really cool. Very surreal for me to be part of that,” said Brady, adding that it’s not easy to name 100 great players in the 100-year existence of the NFL. The 42-year-old Brady said he’s “very honored and very flattered and very humbled” to be even considered as one of the greats to play the game. “I would never have imagined that in my life,” he said. The final eight quarterbacks will be announced on Friday during a two-hour episode where Brady will appear together with hosts Rich Eisen, Cris Collinsworth and his head coach, Bill Belichick.

During the interview, Brady said he enjoyed the filming of his episode on the top 100 list at the NFL Films in New York. Brady said he got to reminisce about his journey in the NFL and with the Patriots.

Belichick enjoyed doing show with Brady

During his Monday’s conference call with the media, Belichick spoke about his experience doing the NFL 100 All-Time team with Brady. "Spending time with Tom on the set was awesome,” said Belichick, saying it was great to reflect on some of the great moments that they have shared together with the Patriots and the hard work that it took to achieve those moments. “So, yeah, it was tremendous. It was great. It was great to be with Tom,” he stressed.