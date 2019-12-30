The Cleveland Browns are one of four teams that are looking for a new head coach this morning. After firing Freddie Kitchens shortly after the team's season-ending loss, rumors have already started swirling around New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels.

The problem, for the Browns, is that McDaniels is considered one of the hot names in coaching. Adam Schefter, who reported Cleveland is after McDaniels, says the Carolina Panthers will be looking to interview him for their opening as well.

Cleveland.com has since confirmed general manager John Dorsey is after the Patriots' coach.

It turns out this is the second time the Browns have gone after McDaniels. They previously chased him in 2014, but he wasn't ready to take over the gig. Sources close to the coach have told Schefter this time he's ready to make the jump back to head coach.

Considering reports surfaced yesterday morning that the Browns were starting to do their "due diligence" on new head coaches, it's not entirely clear where the Cleveland Browns are as far as their talks with McDaniels or the Patriots as far as getting permission.

Race to get the best for Cleveland Browns

Hiring a head coach this time of year is always an interesting one for teams with openings. The Monday after the regular season ends is commonly referred to as "black Monday" because it's when teams tend to fire their losing head coaches.

The Carolina Panthers, Cleveland Browns, and Washington Redskins all opened the day with vacancies. The New York Giants joined the group just as the sun was coming up. Head coach Pat Shurmur was fired after two losing seasons in the Big Apple.

Then there's the Dallas Cowboys and Jacksonville Jaguars. Both franchises are expected to say goodbye to their headmen at some point in the coming week. That's despite the Jags claiming they weren't letting Doug Marrone go just yet.

Dallas is expected to wait until Wednesday when Jason Garrett's contract officially expires.

That gives the rest of the league looking for a new hire a few days to get the jump on Jerry Jones' crew. Will the Cleveland Browns take advantage?

Cleveland might have the inside track

Carolina and the Browns are currently the only two teams who have been mentioned as going after Josh McDaniels. If that trend continues, sources around the coach believe Cleveland has the inside track.

That's because the Pats offensive coordinator is an Ohio native who graduated from John Carroll University in Cleveland. Even if they do win the Josh McDaniels sweepstakes, Cleveland Browns fans will have to wait a while to find out. The Patriots will hold on to the coach until their playoff run is over.