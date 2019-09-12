Sevion Morrison is a special running back recruit. The Nebraska football team certainly knows this.

It's why Scott Frost and company offered him a scholarship. It's also why they were so excited when he announced he was committing to the program.

Morrison has shown he's special on and off the field, according to one former Oklahoma Sooners' great. Spencer Tillman has given the back his seal of approval.

Morrison is about the break Tillman's high school rushing record. The Nebraska commit is just seven yards shy of doing it. In anticipation of that record being smashed the Oklahoma native got to meet Tillman earlier this week.

The former football player turned analyst was quite impressed with the high schooler.

"Great to see the quality kids succeed. Sevion’s parents raised him with respect for others and authentic faith! He will endure & thrive beyond the field of play! He has the gene!" Tillman wrote on Twitter.

Following in his footsteps

Sevian Morrison and Spencer Tillman both played (or play for Morrison) at Edison high school in Oklahoma. It's a safe bet the Nebraska commit would like to have something close to the career Tillman had after he graduated.

Great to see the quality kids succeed. Sevion’s parents raised him with respect for others and authentic faith! He will endure & thrive beyond the field of play! He has the gene! https://t.co/5TgK9CedQM — Spencer Tillman (@SpenceTillman) September 12, 2019

The now, college football analyst had a good career for the Oklahoma Sooners.

Don’t miss the latest news! Click on the topic you interest most. We'll keep you updated with all the news you shouldn't miss. NFL

He ran for 1,047 yards and nine touchdowns his freshman year. Something happened after that 1983 season and he was relegated to a mostly backup role for the rest of his career.

That doesn't mean he didn't have plenty of talent. He spent several seasons bouncing around the NFL once he was done with the Sooners.

Morrison would likely love to not only follow in Tillman's footsteps with Nebraska but also surpass him.

Freshmen have good track record under Frost

If Morrison really does want to have the same kind of start to his career that Tillman had, Nebraska is the right place for him.

Huskers' head coach Scott Frost has shown he's not afraid to give true-freshmen their shot. Last year, Adrian Martinez started at quarterback in his first year on campus.

The emergence of Devine Ozigbo meant that Maurice Washington wasn't the starter, but he got plenty of carries as a freshman.

This season, Wandale Robinson, the former Mr. Kentucky, has been leaned on heavily in the Huskers' first two games. Youth is something Nebraksa has in spades. They aren't afraid of seeing what that youth can offer.

It's likely being willing to play freshman if they've got the talent to do so, is what drew Morrison to the Cornhuskers. Considering that Spencer Tillman and others believe he has what it takes to succeed on the next level, Nebraska football fans should be quite excited to follow Sevion's career as he completes high school and begins his college journey.