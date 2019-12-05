Manchester United has put up an excellent performance to defeat Tottenham at the Old Trafford stadium.

Rashford scored two goals, and Ali scored one goal. In the end, Man United has succeeded in winning this Match, although they were not able to keep a clean sheet.

Man United is currently 6th on the EPL table while Tottenham is 8th, just a point that separates them on the EPL table.

On Saturday, Man United will play against Man City. Their win against Tottenham should give the fans hope that they could at least get the point against Manchester City.

Man United vs Tottenham match report

6' Lingard passes the ball for Rashford; he takes the shot from the bottom left, and the ball passes through Gazzaniga. Goal! Manchester United has scored.

Manchester United 1, Tottenham 0

13' Harry Winks receives a yellow card for a foul on Paul Tierney.

39' A cross get into the United Box, David DE Gea saves the first, but the bounced up in the air, and Dele Ali takes the shot. Goal! Spurs have equalized.

Manchester United 1, Tottenham 1

45' Half time Manchester United 1, Tottenham 1

49' Rashford gets fouled in the box, and it's a penalty.

Rashford takes the Penalty, and he shots to the button right corner, and he scored taking the goalkeeper the wrong way. Manchester United is now leading again.

64' Tottenham makes their first substitution of the game. Winks is replacing Lucas.

'70 Tottenham makes their second substitution of the game, Ndombele is Replacing Winks.

80' Man United makes their first substitution of the game, Andreas Pereira replacing Greenwood.

85' Tottenham makes their last substitution of the game. Lo Celso is replacing Sissoko.

87' Manchester United second substitution of the game, Shaw replaces Lingard.

Full-time Man United 2, Tottenham 1

Home team stats

Forty-eight percent possession, 76 percent possession, 12 shots, six on target, 89 attacks, 47 dangerous attacks, nine free-kick, four corners, one offside, ten fouls, no yellow card.

Away team stats

Forty-eight percent possession, 76 percent possession, 12 shots, six on target, 89 attacks, 47 dangerous attacks, nine free-kick, four corners, one offside, ten fouls, no yellow card.

Man United lineup

De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Young, McTominay, Fred, Lingard, James, Rashford, Greenwood.

Tottenham lineup

Gazzaniga, Aurier, Alderweireld, Sanchez, Vertonghen, Sissoko, Winks, Lucas, Alli, Son, Kane.

Man United next games

Dec 07, 2019: Manchester City vs Man Utd (Premier League)

Dec 12, 2019: Man Utd vs AZ (Europa League)

Tottenham next games

Dec 7, 2019: Tottenham vs Burley (Premier League)

Dec 11, 2019: Bayern vs Tottenham (Champions League)