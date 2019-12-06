New England Patriots' quarterback Tom Brady was listed on the injury report as limited in Thursday’s practice due to toe and right elbow issues. In Wednesday’s practice, Brady was a full participant despite having those issues ahead of Sunday’s important clash with the Kansas City Chiefs at Gillette Stadium. When asked by Jim Gray of Westwood One Radio about these injuries, the 42-year-old Brady simply laughed them off. “That might be the first time my toe’s been on the injury report,” said Brady, explaining that the Patriots are simply being diligent about listing everything.

When asked about his elbow issue, Brady said he’s doing pretty good, allaying fears that he might miss the showdown against the Chiefs. At this time of year, Brady stressed that he’ll take anything if he’s able to get on the field and play his best. “I’m feeling really good, really positive about this weekend,” said Brady, who will try to lead the Patriots (10-2) to a crucial win over the Chiefs (8-4). The Patriots need a win to keep up with the Baltimore Ravens, who took over the No. 2 seed in the AFC after New England lost to the Houston Texans, 28-22, in Week 13. The Patriots are a three-point favorite over the Chiefs in a rematch of their AFC Championship showdown last season.

Brady reacts to Brown’s post

Since he was cut by the Patriots on Sept. 20, Brown has been creating noise with his social media posts. Days after he was released by New England after he was accused of sexual assault and worse, Brown slammed Patriots' CEO Robert Kraft for his involvement in a spa scandal. Days later, Brown called on the Patriots to let him earn his money on the field, referring to his $9 million signing bonus that the team refused to pay after cutting him. Weeks later, Brown surprised everyone when he issued a sincere apology to Kraft for his misdeeds and bad media that he brought to the organization.

On Thursday, Brown drew attention for posting a photo of him and Brady on Instagram with the caption “miss you big bro.” Brown’s latest post fueled speculations about a possible return to the Patriots, especially with their recent struggles on offense. Brady then added more fuel to the fire by responding to Brown’s post with a like. Aside from Brady, several Patriots also liked the wide receiver’s post, including Terrence Brooks, Stephon Gilmore, and Brandon Bolden. Earlier Thursday, Brown commented with two hearts on Brady’s birthday message for his daughter Vivi, who turned seven.

7 other Patriots limited in practice

Aside from Brady, seven other Patriots were limited in Thursday’s practice due to various issues. Among them were linebacker Ja'Whaun Bentley (knee), offensive tackle Marcus Cannon (illness), safety Patrick Chung (heel), wide receivers Julian Edelman (shoulder) and Mohamed Sanu (ankle), quarterback Cody Kessler (illness) and cornerback Jason McCourty (groin). Defensive lineman Byron Cowart (head) and offensive lineman Ted Karras (knee) both did not participate.