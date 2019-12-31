The 2019 Fiesta Bowl may not have gone the way the Ohio State Buckeyes wanted it to but that does not mean that the players are not hopeful about the future. Wide receiver Garrett Wilson said that he was sorry that his team was not able to win the 2019 Fiesta Bowl. He, however, warned the other teams that the Buckeyes will come roaring back in the 2020 season. Paris Johnson, who made a verbal commit to Ohio State, also seemed to like what he saw on the field on Saturday. On his Twitter account, he expressed that he looked forward to being on the field with other Ohio State players.

Garrett Wilson reacted to the controversial defeats. He posted, "With that said. Next year everybody’s in trouble.. we’ll be back."

With that said. Next year everybody’s in trouble.. we’ll be back. — Garrett Wilson (@GarrettWilson_V) December 29, 2019

Ohio State’s game against Clemson was a controversial one. Ending in favor of the Tigers 29-23, the match featured two divisive officiating calls. During the game, Twitter exploded over the decisions, with a lot of sports commentators weighing in.

I thank God for an amazing year as a Buckeye. Thank you Buckeye nation for your support. We’ll be back!



Eph 1:11 His will! pic.twitter.com/ZUadVXJk8R — Justin Fields (@justnfields) December 29, 2019

Ohio State Buckeyes in 2020

With an amazing 2019 campaign, there is nowhere to go but up for the Buckeyes. More than ever, the Ohio State Buckeyes has proven to be a formidable college football team. Before they stepped into the University of Phoenix Stadium on Saturday, they had a 13-0 record. They qualified for the 2019 Fiesta Bowl after securing the championship in the Big Ten conference, defeating rival Michigan Wolverines.

I wish things could of been different last night, but after looking back, I’m thankful I chose to be a buckeye. Thank you Buckeye Nation, thanks to everyone that’s helped me get to where I am at. It’s been an amazing 4years ! #11AM pic.twitter.com/s57qQvPkex — Austin Mack (@Austin__Mack11) December 29, 2019

Much of the credit goes to head coach Ryan Day who completed his first full season this year.

Taking over from legendary coach Urban Meyer was an enormous task but the 40-year old more than met expectations. A former quarterback from the New Hampshire Wildcats, he started his Ohio State stint as offensive coordinator and quarterback coach.

Hate to let Ohio State down.... This season has gave us memories that will last a lifetime. #GoBucks — Jeff Okudah (@jokudah) December 29, 2019

It was also this year that quarterback Justin Fields became a bona fide college football star. A transferee from Georgia Bulldogs, he sought immediate eligibility from the NCAA. There was no stopping him since, recording 41 touchdowns in the 2019 season.

Appreciate all the love! Thank you Buckeye Nation for the endless support this year! We’ll be back. ❤️ — Chris Olave (@chrisolave_) December 29, 2019

J.K. Dobbins leaving Ohio State for NFL Draft

The Ohio State Buckeyes will lose running back J.K.

Dobbins to the NFL after he confirmed that he will forgo attending his senior year in Columbus. Confirming the news on Twitter, Dobbins thanked the team’s fans for their consistent support ever since he started in 2017.

I will forever be a buckeye! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/5TFhsPto9l — Jk dobbins (@Jkdobbins22) December 30, 2019

Additionally, he told his fans that he will forever be a Buckeye. Dobbins has always been on the NFL’s radar. Even as a freshman, he already ran 1,403 yards. He went on to become one of the team’s brightest stars, eventually placing sixth among the players in the running for the Heisman Trophy.

