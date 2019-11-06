Juventus will be traveling to Russia to go head-to-head with Lokomotiv Moscow in the Champions League on November 6, 2019.

Juventus so far has won all their last ten games, with just only one draw that's excellent for the club.

If Lokomotiv Moscow draw or lose this match, there will be no hope for qualification. Maciej Rybus returned from injury which kept him away for over two weeks, he was able to play against Ufa and could play against Juventus. Juan Cuadrado was banned after having three yellow cards and will not be able to play against Lokomotiv.

Last games played

Oct 22, 2019: Juventus 2-1 Lokomotiv

Where to watch Lokomotiv Moscow vs. Juventus

Venue: RZD Arena

Competition: Champions League

Date: November 6, 2019

Time: 17:55 (Uk)

Tv coverage (UK): BT Sport

Lokomotiv last five games

Nov 2, 2019: Ufa 1-1 Lokomotiv (Russian PL)

Oct 27, 2019: Lokomotiv 0-3 Spartak (Russian PL)

Oct 28, 2019: Juventus 2-1 Juventus Moscow (Champions League)

Oct 18, 2019: Akhmat Grozny 0-2 Lokomotiv Moscow (Russian PL)

Oct 6, 2019: Lokomotiv 2-1 Arsenal Tula (Russian PL)

Lokomotiv stats

They have scored 50 goals this season, an average goal of 1.61 goals per game and conceded 1.16 on average per game.

Lokomotiv Moscow predicted XI

Guilherme, Ignatyev, Howedes, Murilo, Corluka, Rybus; Barinov, Joao Mario, Krychowiak; Eder, Aleksey Miranchuk

Juventus last five games

Nov 2, 2019: Torino 0-1 Juventus (Serie A)

Oct 30, 2019: Juventus 2-1 Genoa (Serie A)

Oct 26, 2019: Lecce 1-1 Juventus (Serie A)

Oct 22, 2019: Juventus 2-1 Lokomotiv(Champions League)

Oct 19, 2019: Juventus 2-1 Bologna (Serie A)

Juventus stats

They have scored 116 goals this season, with a goal average of 1.87 per game, conceded a goal average of 0.90 per game.

Juventus predicted XI

Szczesny, Danilo, Bonucci, De Ligt, Alex Sandro; Bentancur, Pjanic, Matuidi, Ramsey, Higuain, Cristiano Ronaldo

Ones to watch

Dybala

Dybala was able to score two goals against Lokomotiv, which made Juventus come back and win the game. He has scored four goals and given 2 assist this season.

Krychowlak

He has scored six goals and given one assist more than any other player in the team. His performance is top quality and should be able to keep up an excellent performance against Juventus.

Score prediction

The last time Juventus played with Lokomotiv, it ended Juventus 2 Lokomotiv 1, Dybala scored two goals that brought them back into the game, and they were able to get all three points.

Juventus game usually ends with a 2-1 victory. Three of their last five games have ended 2-1; even the last time they played with Lokomotiv, it was a 2-1 victory.

The score prediction prediction

Lokomotiv 1-2 Juventus

Both teams should be able to score themselves, and the game could end over 2.5 goals.