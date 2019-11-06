Two key players of the New England Patriots allayed worries of fans following their 37-20 loss to the Baltimore Ravens in Week 9 on Sunday, saying the team remains in a good position with an 8-1 mark. The NESN quoted linebacker Kyle Van Noy saying on Tuesday, “We’re 8-1. So that deserves a smile, right?.” Van Noy said the Patriots wanted to remain unbeaten, so it was tough losing to the Ravens and their dynamic quarterback Lamar Jackson at M&T Bank Stadium.

The Patriots still have a big reason to smile as they enter their Week 10 bye, still lording it over the AFC with an 8-1 mark. Special teams captain Matthew Slater echoed Van Noy’s sentiment, saying the morale in the Patriots locker room remains high despite the loss, saying there’s no reason for anyone to be sad considering their “above average” performance in the first nine weeks of the season. Earlier, Patriots quarterback Tom Brady shared an inspirational message to his teammates and fans, saying the loss will serve as a learning curve for the team as it strives to get better.

Patriots to use bye week to regroup

Van Noy and Slater both agreed that the bye week is much needed as it will give them a chance to regroup, get healthy and improve on their mistakes against the Ravens as they prepare for their Week 11 clash with the Philadelphia Eagles. Slater said the additional time would enable the team to learn from its mistakes and put itself in a position to be competitive in the Patriots' last seven games.

Don’t miss the latest news! Click on the topic you interest most. We'll keep you updated with all the news you shouldn't miss. NFL New England Patriots

The Patriots did not practice on Monday and Tuesday, but they will return to the practice field on Wednesday. They will have days off from Thursday to Sunday, giving players a chance to recover with their families. After that, the Patriots will buckle down to work as they take on the Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. According to early betting odds at SportsBook USA, the Patriots opened as three-point favorites on the road against the Eagles, per a report by David Purdum of ESPN.

Belichick to prepare for the next seven games

In an interview with Ordway, Merloni & Fauria, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick said he plans to use the bye week to rest and prepare for their next seven opponents, including the Eagles. The Patriots will have their toughest assignments this season in their next four outings, which includes showdown against the Eagles, Dallas Cowboys, Houston Texans, and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Belichick emphasized that the Patriots can use a couple of days of rest before they buckle down to work and prepare themselves for their last seven games. The veteran head coach admitted that losing to the Ravens is not a great feeling, but the Patriots have to move on and focus on their remaining assignments.