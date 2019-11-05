Olympiakos will be traveling to Germany to go head-to-head with Bayern Munich in the Champions League, November 6, 2019.

Bayern Munich had a massive defeat to Frankfurt which the match ended Frankfurt 5-1 Bayern Munich, one of the most significant losses for them in Bundesliga in 10 years. Niko Kovac was sacked a day after the defeat to Frankfurt, for now, the assistant coach will be in charge before they sign in a new coach for the club.

Where can I watch Bayern Munich vs Olympiakos live

venue: Allianz Arena

Competition: Champions League

Date: November 6, 2019

Time: 17:55 (UK)

Tv coverage (UK): BT sport

Bayern Munich predicted XI

Neuer; Kimmich, Pavard, Boateng, Alaba; Tolisso, Thiago Alcantara; Gnabry, Philippe Coutinho, Coman; Lewandowski

Olympiakos predicted XI

Jose Sa; Elabdellaoui, Ruben Semedo, Meriah, Tsimikas; Guilherme, Camara, Bouchalakis; Valbuena, El-Arabi, Daniel

Last games played

Oct 22, 2019, Olympiakos 2-3 Bayern (Champions League)

Nov 24, 2019, Bayern 4-0 Olympiakos (Champions League)

Sept 16, 2019, Olympiakos 0-3 Bayern (Champions League)

Bayern Munich last five-game(DWWWL)

Nov 2, 2019, Frankfurt 5-1 Bayern (Bundesliga)

Oct 29, 2019, Bochum 1-2 Bayern (DFB pokal)

Oct 26, 2019, Bayern 2-1 Union Berlin (Bundesliga)

Oct 22, 2019, Olympiakos 2-3 Bayern ( Champions League)

Oct 19, 2019, Augsburg 2-2 Bayern (Bundesliga)

Olympiakos last five games (WWLWD)

Nov 2, 2019, Xanthi 0-0 Olympiakos (Greek SL)

Oct 27, 2019, Olympiakos 2-0 AEK Athens (Greek SL)

Oct 10, 2019, Olympiakos 2-3 Bayern (Champions League)

Oct 19, 2019, Olympiakos 2-1 OFI (Greek SL)

Oct 6, 2019, Aris 1-2 Olympiakos(Greek SL)

Team news

According to CNN, assistant coach Hansi Flick will be in charge of the match against Borussia Dortmund, the head coach sacked after the game against Frankfurt, in the game against Frankfurt Alphonso Davies a youngster was played in the left-back position, but might not seem to repeat itself this time around.

Olympiakos

Olympiakos hasn't won any Champions League games this season. They have one point, and they are at the top in the Greek league.

Valbuena missed the last fixture against Bayern, though, he may return to this fixture.

Once to watch

Lewandoski

Lewandoski has played phenomenal, this season, with 20 goals.

Valbuena

Valbuena was able to score four goals and give six assists, more than any other midfielder on his team.

Score prediction and betting tips

The last time Bayern played with Olympiakos, they were able to win the match, which ended Olympiakos 2 Bayern Munich 3. Score prediction is;

Bayern Munich 4-1 Olympiakos

Both should able to score themselves in this match and over 2.5 goals are expected in this fixture.