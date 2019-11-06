The Cleveland Browns were expected to contend for a playoff spot this season after they traded for wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. However, the Browns are disappointing this season despite having a young core in quarterback Baker Mayfield and wide receivers Beckham and Jarvis Landry. With a 2-6 record, the Browns are in danger of missing the postseason anew and could be headed to an offseason of uncertainty where they could decide to break their young core.

Beckham could become the Browns’ biggest bargaining chip in the offseason, and the New England Patriots could be one of the teams that might pursue him if he’s put on the trading block. According to NFL insider Mike Freeman of Bleacher Report, four teams, including the Patriots, could trade for Beckham if the Browns decide to part ways with the talented wideout. “They get everyone. Hey, life isn’t fair,” Freeman said of the Patriots, referring to head coach Bill Belichick’s ability to lure big-name wide receivers via trade or free-agent market.

Known for pulling off surprises, the Patriots stunned the NFL world when they added wide receiver Antonio Brown after he was released by the Oakland Raiders. However, Brown’s tenure with the Patriots ended after just 11 days due to his off-field legal troubles.

Beckham has failed to connect with Mayfield

In his column, Freeman said that in addition to the Patriots, the Green Bay Packers, Baltimore Ravens, and the San Francisco 49ers could all go after Beckham.

The 12th overall pick of the Ne York Giants in 2014, Beckham has failed to connect with Mayfield, catching just 39 passes for 575 yards and one touchdown in eight games this season. In his last season with the Giants, Beckham caught 77 passes for 1,052 yards and six touchdowns in just 12 games. In four of his six NFL seasons, Beckham has tallied 1,000-plus receiving yards, including a career-best 1,450 in 2015.

Beckham wants to play for Patriots

The Patriots have shown interest in acquiring Beckham in the past. When the Giants were shipping Beckham in the offseason, the Patriots have tried to trade for Beckham but it never happened as New York opted to ship him to the Browns for a 2019 first-round pick, a 2019 second-round pick and safety Jabrill Peppers. Before the trade deadline, possibilities were raised about the Patriots pursuing Beckham, who has expressed his desire to play for the Patriots and receive passes from veteran quarterback Tom Brady.

Beckham even gifted Brady with cleats made out of goat’s hair, obviously referring to the 42-year-old quarterback’s status as the greatest of all time (GOAT). The Patriots have added wideout Mohamed Sanu via trade with the Atlanta Falcons. According to Brady, he’s excited to continue working with Sanu to further develop their chemistry. In the Patriots’ 37-20 loss to the Baltimore Ravens, Sanu caught 10 passes for 81 yards and his first touchdown catch in a Patriots uniform.