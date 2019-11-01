When rumors the New York Jets were looking to hold a fire sale, the Kansas City Chiefs reportedly got on the phone. While the team has been rumored to be in on just about every defensive back who was available, reports are this time, they were going after the offense.

The Chiefs were hoping Le'Veon Bell would be available. They were so interested in the former All-Pro running back they were considered one of the teams that was still talking to the Jets as the trade deadline passed.

Having been losers in a couple of different sweepstakes for big-time players, more than a few sources believed they had enough to pry Bell from the team he's only been on since earlier this year. Among the experts that heard the Kansas City Chiefs were the most interested was New York Jets beat writer Connor Hughes.

Hughes was one who felt as though the Bell sweepstakes was coming down between the Chiefs and the Houston Texans.

From my understanding, talking to sources, #Jets aren’t shopping LeVeon Bell as much as teams are calling them. They heard fire sale, and phoned Douglas to see price.



Is there a price? Yes. It’s high. #Chiefs & #Texans most interested. Chiefs have more to possibly get it done — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) October 29, 2019

Kansas City comes calling

Hughes also pointed out the Jets weren't really shopping Le'Veon Bell.

What did happen is the Chiefs and other teams heard the Jets might be looking to deal with anyone and everyone. Kansas City had hoped they might be able to pick up one of the best running backs in the NFL just ahead of the trade deadline.

The team, who has had no problem with offense so far this year, just had its starting quarterback go down with a dislocated kneecap. It appears they were looking to get a big-time ball carrier in case they had to rely more on the run game moving forward.

Despite the fact that Bell is having a down year with the Jets, there was reportedly plenty of other teams who were also looking for an offensive boost. Despite averaging just 3.2 yards per carry this season, Hughes claims the asking price was "high" for Bell.

Chiefs end up standing pat

As was the case when it came to going after Minkah Fitzpatrick and Jalen Ramsey, the Chiefs ended up not being able to offer up the right combination of players and draft picks.

The Jets ended up not dealing with any team. It appears they are going to play out the season and see whether he can come back for a 2020 contending Jets' team.

Meanwhile, the same Kansas City Chiefs team that was rumored to be in on some of the biggest names in the NFL has not landed a single one of them. As far as the running game goes, the team will continue to go with a rotation at the running back spot.

LeSean McCoy is the team's leading rusher. He was a late preseason addition who has proven to be the best runner for the team. He's also not been someone who gets 20 carries in a single game for quite a while now. Damien Williams has carried the rock the second most amount of times for the Kansas City Chiefs but is averaging just 2.1 yards per carry this season.