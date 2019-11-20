Manchester United and Sheffield are going head-to-head in the Premier League. The last game Sheffield played was against Tottenham. They put in a great performance to make the game end at 1-1, and were able to take one point.

Manchester United should be trying to end the season in the top four of the Premier League. They are currently in the seventh position on the EPL table.

According to Express, Ole Gunner Solskjaer planning to bring in Jadon Sancho and Erling Haaland, which would cost around $204 million.

Manchester United currently has a lot of injured players including; Matic, Pogba, Shaw, Baily, Dalot, Tuanzebe, Fusu-Mensah, McTominay.

According to The Sun, Pogba is expected to return from injury and play for Man United on December 7.

Where can I watch Man Utd vs Sheffield?

Man United will play against Sheffield United in Bramall Lane on Nov 24, 2019, 16:00 (US), you will be able to watch it on fuboTV.

NBC Sports App will stream the match Live.

Man United and Sheffield United head-to-head (H2H)

Jan 9, 2016, Man Utd 1, Sheffield 0 (FA Cup)

Apr 17, 2007, Man Utd 2, Sheffield 0 (Premier League)

Nov 18, 2006, Sheffield 1, Man Utd 2 (Premier League)

Dec 7, 1993, Sheffield 0, Man Utd 3 (Premier League)

Sep 18, 1993, Man Utd 3, Sheffield 0 (Premier League )

Sheffield last five games

Nov 9, 2019, Tottenham 1, Sheffield 1 (EPL)

Nov 2, 2019, Sheffield 3, Burnley 0 (EPL)

Oct 26, 2019, West Ham 1, Sheffield 1 (EPL)

Oct 21, 2019, Sheffield 1, Arsenal 0 (EPL)

Oct 5, 2019, Watford 0, Sheffield 0 (EPL)

Home team stats

They have played 21 games, winning ten, with five draws and six losses. They also scored 32 goals, conceding 17, with an average of 1.52 goals per game and an average of 0.81 goals conceded.

Man United last five games

Nov 10, 2019, Man Utd 3, Brighton 1 (EPL)

Nov 7, 2019, Man Utd 3, partizan 0

(Europa League)

Nov 2, 2019, Bournemouth 1, Man Utd 0 (Premier League)

Oct 2 30, 2019, Chelsea 1, Man Utd 2 (EFL Cup)

Oct 27, 2019, Norwich 1, Man Utd 3 (Premier League)

Away team stats

They have played 24, won 13 games, drawn seven games, lost four games, scored 36 goals, conceded 17, an average of 1.50 goals per game and average of 0.81 goals conceded.

Players to watch

Marcus Rashford

Rashford has shown an excellent performance this season, with three National goals, six league goals, and three assists.

Daniel James

James has scored three goals and two assists, with an excellent cross accuracy and high pace to pass through any defense.

Manchester United predicted lineup

De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Brandon Williams, McTominay, Fred, Daniel James, Pereira, Rashford, Lingard.

Sheffield predicted lineup

Dean Henderson, Basham, Egan, O'Connell, Baldock, Lundstram, Norwood, Flex, Stevens, McGoldrick, Mousset.