Earlier this season, the New England Patriots signed talented wide receiver Antonio Brown to a one-year, $15 million deal after he was cut by the Oakland Raiders. After just 11 days or on Sept. 20, the Patriots cut Brown because of multiple sexual assault allegations against him. Two days after he was cut, Brown insulted Patriots CEO Robert Kraft on Twitter and brought up his involvement in the spa scandal in January.

In his following tweet, Brown said that Patriots should have played him because they will pay him his guaranteed $9 million salary anyway. On Tuesday, Brown surprised almost everyone when he posted an apology, to Kraft, via Twitter and Instagram.

In his message, Brown said, “I apologize sincerely to you and your organization!” The talented wide receiver said he wanted to be an asset to the organization.

“Sorry for the bad media and the drama! Thank you sincerely AB,” Brown said. Brown accompanied his message with a photo of him embracing Patriots quarterback Tom Brady after catching his first and only touchdown as a Patriot.

Brady reacts to Brown’s apology

Several Patriots players, including quarterback Brady, liked Brown’s post on Instagram, per Mark McDaniels of the Providence Journal.

Not that it’s surprising, but Tom Brady is among several Patriots to like Antonio Brown’s apology on Instagram pic.twitter.com/g7TIq63CSY — Mark Daniels (@MarkDanielsPJ) November 19, 2019

Aside from Brady, wide receivers Julian Edelman and Phillip Dorsett, cornerback Stephon Gilmore and running back Brandon Bolden also liked Brown’s post.

However, Brown should not hope for a reunion with the Patriots as they have moved on from him. Before the trade deadline, the Patriots acquired veteran wideout Mohamed Sanu from the Atlanta Falcons for a 2020 second-round pick to boost their wide receiving corps. New England also activated rookie wideout N’Keal Harry from injured reserve and used him in their 17-10 win over the Philadelphia Eagles on Week 11.

Gronkowski ends 2019 comeback talks

Patriots fans were disappointed about retired tight end Rob Gronkowski’s supposed “big announcement” on Tuesday as it was about a beach party that he’s hosting in Miami ahead of Super Bowl LIV. However, Gronkowski told Mike Reiss of ESPN that he’s not closing his door to a possible return to the NFL one day. Gronkowski’s statement to Reiss was a confirmation of his earlier interview with John Kryk of the Toronto Sun that he’s not keen on returning this season.

The Patriots need to activate Gronkowski to the 53-man roster by Nov. 30 for him to be eligible for the postseason. However, from the looks of it, Gronkowski is enjoying his retirement life. Earlier, Brady told The Greg Hill Show that the Patriots will roll with the current lineup in their last seven games. Talks about Gronkowski’s return this season were fueled by a report by Ian Rapoport of NFL Media.

According to Rapoport, Kraft wanted Gronkowski to return and help the team in its playoff push. It was reported that Kraft approached Gronkowski while he was cleaning out his locker in March and told him that he wanted him to return in November, December or in the playoffs.