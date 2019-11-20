Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre downplayed the notion that the age of veteran quarterback Tom Brady has something to do with the New England Patriots’ recent offensive struggles. “For whatever reason, the Patriots, they’re not clicking on offense, and it’s not a result of Tom being in his 40s”, Favre told his co-host Bruce Murray on his weekly SiriusXM NFL Radio show. According to Favre, the few changes in the Patriots’ offensive line might be a factor in their struggles to put points on the board.

The Patriots miss the services of center David Andrews, who was out for the season due to blood clots in his lungs.The Patriots are set to receive needed help in their offensive line with the expected return of left tackle Isaiah Wynn from the injured reserve.

Wynn, New England’s top pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, was sidelined by a toe injury that he sustained in their Week 2 victory over the Miami Dolphins.

Veteran left tackle Marshall Newhouse replaced Wynn in the lineup, but he struggled in protecting Brady, allowing six sacks, eight quarterback hits, and 15 hurries in eight games. Earlier, Brady expressed his frustration about their struggling offense in their 17-10 win over the Philadelphia Eagles, saying the Patriots need to improve ahead of their Week 12 clash with the Dallas Cowboys. "I am happy we won on the road, but at the same time just wish we would have scored more points”, Brady said after the win that improved the Patriots’ record to an AFC-best 9-1 mark. The Patriots are pegged as an early 6.5-point favorite over the Cowboys, who beat the Detroit Lions, 35-27, on Sunday.

Too soon to write off Patriots -- Favre

Likewise, the legendary quarterback said it’s too soon to write off the Patriots, adding that it’s absurd to mention the age of 42-year-old Brady as a reason for their offensive quagmire. Favre is also convinced that Brady, given the proper protection, can play as long as he wants. Favre was known for his longevity as he retired for the third and final time at age 41 after 20 seasons in the NFL. Favre played for the Atlanta Falcons (1991), Green Bay Packers (1992–2007), New York Jets (2008) and the Minnesota Vikings (2009–2010).

Jets fan slams Patriot doubters

Former ESPN host Mike Greenberg, a known New York Jets fan, shared the same sentiment with Favre about the Patriots chances of winning their seventh Super Bowl trophy. During Tuesday’s “Get Up!” on ESPN, Greenberg slammed the doubters about the Patriots’ chances this season, saying they only lost one game so far. While Greenberg understands the problems, The Patriots currently have on offense, it’s too early to downplay their chances of going to Miami this season.

“So I guarantee you, by the time we get to the playoffs, we will all be laughing mutually at the fact that we were having this conversation”, Greenberg said.