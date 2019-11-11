Manchester United put up a fine performance to take all three points against Brighton in Old Trafford. Andreas Pereira and Rashford scored either side of Propper scoring an own goal, Daily Mail noted. It brought United to 7th on the Premier League table.

Match report

17' Goal Man United 1, Brighton 0, Andreas Pereira Scores.

Andreas Pereira runs forward with the ball and he passes the ball for Martial, Martial plays the ball back for him and he takes the shot and it takes a deflection into the post and United is leading against Brighton, at Old Trafford.

19' Lewis Donk gets a yellow card.

19' Goal Man United 2, Brighton 0, Propper scores an own goal.

A cross gets into Brighton box, as McTominay tries to get it and Propper tips the ball in and it's an own goal, Manchester United's lead is extended.

30' Montoyo gets a yellow card.

Montoyo is booked for a foul on Rashford.

45' Rashford gets a yellow card.

45+2' Burns gets a yellow card.

46' Substitution (Brighton)

Grenn Murray is replacing Aaron Connolly.

46' Substitution (Brighton)

Dolly Match is replacing Martin Montoya.

58' yellow card Williams is booked for foul on Alzate, but the referee checks VAR to see if it is a red card offense and it's not a red card offense.

64' Man United 2, Brighton 1, Dunk scores

Gross takes a corner for Brighton and the ball is crossed into the box as Dunk gives it a header and he scores.

66' Man United 3, Brighton 1, Rashford scores

Martial runs pass the defense, tries to take the shot but he fails.

He passes the ball for Rashford, Rashford is in space, he takes the shot and it hits the top of the woodwork and goes into the post and it's a goal. Man United lead is extended.

68' Close Rashford has missed

James is in free space on the right side, and he sends the ball to Rashford. Rashford takes the shot but it goes wide from a close-range effort.

'70 Substitution (Man United)

Andreas Pereira is replaced for Lingard.

73' Williams shot saved by Ryan

Martial passes the ball for Williams, he takes the shot and it's palmed away by Ryan.

90' McTominay got caught

McTominay goes off the pitch to receive treatment as Solly March caught him off the ball.

Team lineup

Man United: De Gea, Wan Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Williams, McTominay, Fred, James, Andreas Pereira, Rashford, Martial.

Brighton: Ryan, Montoya, Dunk, Duffy, Burn, Propper, Stephens, Alzate, Trossard, Maupay, Connolly.

Player rating

Man United

According to All Football. De Gea (6.2), Wan Bissaka (7.5), Lindelof (7.0), Maguire (7.1), Williams (6.9), McTominay (7.4), Fred (7.1), James (7.2), Andreas Pereira (7.9), Rashford (7.9), Martial (8.2).

Brighton

According to All Football. Ryan (7.6), Montoya (5.8), Dunk (6.8), Duffy (7.0), Burn (5.9), Propper (6.4), Stephen's (6.3), Alzate (7.1), Trossard (6.2), Maupay (6.1), Connolly (6.0).