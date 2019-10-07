The third Twenty20 match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka will be played in Lahore on Monday, October 7, 2019 from 7 PM Pakistan time onwards.

Sri Lanka easily beat the hosts by 64 runs in the first T20 match on Saturday. It is a pity that the heavyweight Pakistan batting line-up were unable to chase a modest score of 168 runs set by an inexperienced B-team of Sri Lanka. What was surprising was the ease with which Sri Lanka shut Pakistan's chase down. Pakistan needs to win this one to stay afloat in the series.

Tv telecast and online streaming info

The proceeding can be watched Live on PTV Sports tv channel in Pakistan with live stream available at the official site. Viewers in the US can watch the match live on Willow.Tv.

Read: PTV Sports live streaming Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 1st T20 at Sportslive.ptv.com.pk

Fakhar Zaman may come back into the XI

Ahmed Shehzad was given a chance in place of Fakhar to prove his mettle.

But his performance was very disappointing as he managed to score just four runs against the novice spin bowling of the Sri Lankans.

Even without their spearhead pacer Lasith Malinga, the fast bowlers had the hosts down to 22 for 3. There was no way the hosts to get back up and win from there. Umar Akmal who got out for a first-ball duck, has not made a T20 fifty since February 2016.

But Pakistan is known for coming back after losing the initial match.

Pakistan have never lost a bilateral T20 series to Sri Lanka.

In another international match, India beat South Africa in the first Test match by a massive 200 plus runs. Rohit Sharma created a record of sorts after scoring centuries in each innings as an opener.