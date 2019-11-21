Free-agent wide receiver Antonio Brown apologized to New England Patriots CEO Robert Kraft and the organization for his tumultuous 11-day stint with the squad. Brown issued his apology via Twitter and Instagram, where he posted a photo of himself embracing veteran quarterback Tom Brady with the caption: “Mr. Kraft, I apologize sincerely to you and your organization!” Brown further stated that all he wanted was to become an asset to the organization and he apologized for the bad media and drama.

Brown inked a one-year, $15-million deal, with the Patriots on Sept. 9, after he was released by the Oakland Raiders before the start of the regular season. However, he was released on Sept. 20 due to various allegations of rape and sexual assault. After that, Brown slammed Kraft, in a Twitter rant, mentioning the Patriots team owner’s involvement in a spa scandal in a now-deleted tweet.

Brady says he had great rapport with Brown

Brown’s post was liked by several of his former Patriots teammates, including Brady and fellow wide receiver Julian Edelman.

When asked about his "like" by Karen Guregian of the Boston Herald, Brady replied: “I liked him (Brown). We had a great rapport when we were here.” In their one game together, Brown caught four passes from Brady for 56 yards and a score in their 43-0 win over the Miami Dolphins in Week 2. The 42-year-old quarterback added that he's merely trying to support Brown in order for him to become the best person that he can be.

Brown and Brady indeed have a good relationship during the wide receiver’s short tenure with the Patriots. In one of his recent social media posts, Brown picked Brady when asked who will he choose between the Patriots quarterback and Pittsburgh Steelers signal-caller Ben Roethlisberger. Brown then called Brady as “another level truly rare individual.”

Brady not trying to force Patriots to bring back Brown

On Wednesday’s “Speak For Yourself” on Fox Sports 1, former NFL linebacker LaVar Arrington fueled speculations by presenting a conspiracy theory in an effort to bring Brown back to New England.

According to Arrington said Brady told Brown to post an apology tweet that he would “like” to convince the Patriots to bring back the wide receiver. “Tom Brady is trying to direct getting AB back in the mitts of that New England Patriots organization,” said Arrington. During his interview with Guregian, Brady quashed any speculation that the “like” was to show the Patriots that he wants the team to bring Brown back.

“It’s that time of year,” Brady said, adding that people are trying to put a lot of words in people's mouths. "It’s just part of the world we’re living in,” said Brady. Despite their 17-10 win over the Philadelphia Eagles, Brady expressed frustrations about the offense’s poor showing. Against the Eagles, Brady completed just 26 of 47 passes for 216 yards and no touchdown for a rating of 67.3.