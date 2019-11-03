Nebraska football might have lost on Saturday but at least one of its future running backs had himself quite the day this weekend. Marvin Scott III played in his final tuneup before the playoffs for Spruce Creek and almost single-handled carried them to victory. The win, over Oviedo, clinched a playoff spot for Spruce Creek, thanks to winning 41-20.

For his part, The Daytona News-Journal reports that Scott ran for 266 yards and three touchdowns. It was hardly the first time the running back had that kind of game. It's the reason why the Huskers celebrated getting the commitment of Scott.

Scott preparing for Nebraska football days

Marvin Scott III entered his senior season as a 3-star prospect according to 247 Sports. While he's only considered the 52nd ranked running back in the class, he's had a heck of a season. His numbers are getting a bit better as his team moves towards the playoffs.

The team has garnered the 7th seed in its level playoffs and will be kicking off the postseason next Friday.

It's the last postseason in high school for Scott, who committed to the Nebraska football team in August.

Scott isn't the highest-ranked prospect on the board for the Huskers, but he had more interest than his ranking might suggest. The running back has 29 total offers and that includes offers from schools like Georgia Tech and Alabama. He chose the Cornhuskers despite the fact that they are going through a rather rough period.

Don’t miss the latest news! Click on the topic you interest most. We'll keep you updated with all the news you shouldn't miss. NFL

The Huskers just lost their fifth game of the season and in the process likely ended their chance at a bowl game. Scott is used to helping to turn a program around. There was a time when his high school was considered among the worst in their division. This year they are going to the playoffs for the third time in four years.

Scott likely wants to bring that level of success to the Nebraska football team when he arrives.

Running back commits shining for Nebraska football

Marvin Scott isn't the only Husker commit running back having a heck of a senior season. Their other commit, Sevion Morrison is having himself a year as well. In fact, he set the state of Oklahoma's career rushing record a few weeks back.

Assuming both of the commits honor what they have declared so far, they'll be playing as teammates in Lincoln. When they do arrive on campus, they'll be competing for a starting spot in a backfield that won't have an established starter.

Dedrick Mills will likely finish the season leading the team in rushing but he was splitting time with Maurice Washington. Washington has since left the team and doesn't appear likely to return. That could mean the team will be holding open tryouts for the starting job during the fall.