The Jacksonville Jaguars were established in the mid-1990s. In their early years, the team saw quick success. More recently, however, results have been much more inconsistent.

A strong 2017 season included the Jaguars reaching the AFC Championship Game, trying the franchise's best season-end results. Things went downhill again soon after. Rumors have also been swirling for quite some time that the team could be on the move. Recent comments by owner Shahid Khan probably won't make the rumors go away anytime soon.

Khan made blunt remarks about the Jacksonville community

Shahid Khan recently gave an interview. It happened in London, England, on the day before the team's blowout loss to the Houston Texans. One of the topics of discussion was the number of events at TIAA Bank Field, aside from football.

By itself, it shouldn't be that surprising that the Jaguars home venue also hosts events such as concerts. Many football stadiums do.

But Khan's answers were surprisingly blunt. Among them was that there was 'limited demand' for football in Jacksonville, Florida. Another was that the community 'can't support' eight home games. He added that that's why they were in London. The Jaguars have played an annual game in London for going on a decade.

The Jaguars indeed tend to rank near or at the bottom in attendance. Some of the seating was infamously tarped-over for awhile because tickets for them weren't selling.

But much of this could be due to poor performance on the field. During the 2017 season, the Jaguars removed the tarps before making their post-season run. The seats for the first game sold out within moments. TIAA Bank Stadium has also drawn big crowds for college football. It hosts the Gator Bowl and the annual match between the University of Florida and the University of Georgia.

Khan also had a lot to say about the hotel accommodations available in Jacksonville.

He apparently very much wants a new, high-end hotel built in Jacksonville. But according to MSN, that's not all Khan said. He added that 'decision-makers' and 'influencers' want to 'get the Hell out of' Jacksonville after going there.

For years, Khan has insisted that he wants to keep the Jaguars in Jacksonville. But as The Big Lead notes, other owners have said similar things before moving their franchises to different markets.

Khan has owned the team since 2011

Khan is a native of Pakistan. He moved to American when he was a teenager and attended the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. In addition to the Jaguars, he owns the English soccer team Fulham F.C.

Wayne Weaver had previously owned the team before selling it to Khan. Weaver's other business interests include owning the Shoe Carnival retail chain. He is a Jacksonville resident and a graduate of the University of Florida.