Cagliari City will be travelling to Italy to go head to head with Atalanta in the champions league match on 6/11/2019.

Gian Piero Gasperini team had a massive defeat against Manchester City on their last match which ended 5-1. Sterling scoring a hat trick and Aguero with two goals and also Malinovskiy scoring a penalty goal.

When is Atalanta v Man City and where can I watch live?

Competition: Champions League

Venue: Etihad Stadium

Date: 06 November 2019

TV coverage (UK): BT Sport 2

Atalanta Prediction XI

Muriel, Gomez, llicic, Pacilic, De roon, Gosens, Hoteboer Masiello, Palomino, Toloi, Gollini.

Man city prediction XI

Aguero, Sterling, Bernaldo, Gundogan, De Bruyne, Rodri, Mendy, Otomendi, Stones, Cancelo, Ederson.

Manchester City team news

Pep Guardiola team goes into this match with his last five games with straight wins. He should be confident he can get the better out of Atalanta.

Atalanta team news

Gian Piero Gasperini went into this contest with a loss against Cagliari conceding two goals in there home and was not able to score a goal the match ended Atalanta 0-2 Cagliari in a Serie A league match.

Ones to watch

Raheem Sterling

After scoring a hat trick against Atalanta with superb finishes, in there the last match which ended 5-1, he should be able to keep up the excellent play and score more goals this time around.

Key stat: Sterling has shown big quality for city with scored 14 goals, and 4 assist so far total this season.

Muriel

Muriel was able to score a superb hat trick on a 7-1 win against Udinese.

He should be able to make some shot on target for Atalanta or even score goals against Manchester City, this time around.

key stat: Muriel has scored a total of eight goals and no assist in this season.

Form guide

Atalanta Last 5 games (WDLWD)

19 Oct 2019 Lazio 3-3 Atalanta (Serie A)

22 Oct 2019 Manchester City 5-1 Atalanta

(champions league)

27 Oct 2019 Atalanta 7-1 Udinese (Serie A)

30 Oct 2019 Napoli 2-2 Atalanta (Serie A)

03 Nov 2019 Atalanta 0-2 Cagliari (Serie A)

Manchester City last five games (WWWWW)

19 Nov 2019 Crystal Palace 0-2 Manchester City (Premier League)

23 Oct 2019 Manchester City 5-1 Atalanta (Champions League)

26 Oct 2019 Manchester 3-0 Aston Villa

29 Oct 2019 Manchester City 3-1 Southampton (Premier League)

02 Nov 2019 Manchester City 2-1 Southampton

Atalanta vs Man city score prediction and betting tips

Man City has a higher chance of winning this game, After a 5-1 victory in their last match, but still, Atalanta has good home records which will force them to be able to get in goals in this match.

Score prediction Atalanta 2-3 Man city.

For betting tips, both teams to score and over 2.5 goals.