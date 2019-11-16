Ahead of their Sunday's clash, Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson declared that the New England Patriots have dramatically improved since their Super Bowl LII showdown two years ago. In that Super Bowl, the Eagles stunned the Patriots, 41-33, to win their first and only Vince Lombardi trophy. Since that time, the Patriots bounced back from that defeat with a 13-3 win over the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII while the Eagles lost in the NFC Divisional Round.

When asked to compare the Patriots team that they defeated two years ago and the current team that has an 8-1 record, Pederson said New England is an improved squad this season. "It's one of these things where you keep watching them and it seems like they keep getting better. It's a good football team,” Pederson told reporters on Friday, per NFL.com.

The Eagles entered the bye week with a 22-14 win over the Chicago Bears, putting themselves in a share of the NFC East lead with the Dallas Cowboys at 5-4.

The Eagles have two weeks to prepare for the Patriots (8-1), who are coming off a 37-20 loss at the hands of the Baltimore Ravens. "You get to know your opponent pretty well with two weeks of study,” said Pederson. Earlier, Pederson praised Patriots 42-year-old quarterback Tom Brady for his level of play despite his age. “You're kind of in awe of his play," he said. The Eagles will play without their top wide receiver Alshon Jeffery, running back Darren Sproles and linebacker Nigel Bradham. In place of Sproles, the Eagles signed veteran rusher Jay Ajayi, one of the key players in their Super Bowl LII win over the Patriots.

Belichick still remembers Super Bowl LII loss

While the Patriots have moved on from their loss to the Eagles in Super Bowl LII, their head coach, Bill Belichick, said he still hasn’t forgotten about it. “I mean, you remember some of the wins, but I think the losses stick with you more," said Belichick, who has a 4-2 record against the Eagles. However, Belichick said the loss is all in the past and water under the bridge now, so the Patriots are focused on coming out of Philadelphia with a much-needed win.

“We'll focus on this week and see how this one comes out,” said Belichick. Earlier, Brady told the media that he’s not over with the Patriots’ loss to the Eagles in Super Bowl LII. "You assume I'm over it. Come on now!" said Brady.

Patriots to play Eagles without 2 players

Based on Saturday’s injury report for the Patriots, safety Patrick Chung and rookie running back Damien Harris are both out against the Eagles.

Chung has heel and chest issues while Harris has a hamstring injury. Questionable against the Eagles are safety Nate Ebner (ankle, back), tight end Matt LaCosse (knee), wide receiver Gunner Olszewski (ankle, hamstring), defensive tackle Danny Shelton (ankle) and defensive end John Simon (elbow).