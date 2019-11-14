Russia will be going head-to-head with Belgium in the Euro qualification on Saturdays, November 16, 2019.

Where can I watch Russia vs Belgium live

Venue: Saint Petersburg Stadium

Date: Saturday, November 16th, 2019

Time (US): 17:00

TV Coverage (US): fuboTV, TUDN USA, TUDN en Vivo

Where can I live stream this match

I recommend ESPN for the USA Live stream on a mobile device, PC and tablet.

Russia and Belgium head-to-head (H2H)

Mar 21, 2019, Belgium 3, Russia 1 (Euro qualification)

Mar 28, 2017, Russia 3, Belgium 3 (Friendly)

Jun 22, 2014, Belgium 1, Russia 0 (World Cup)

Nov 17, 2010, Russia 0, Belgium 2 (Friendly)

Jun 14, 2002, Belgium 3, Russia 2 (World Cup)

Russia recent games

Oct 13, 2019, Cyprus 0, Belgium 5 (Euro qualification)

Oct 10, 2019, Russia 4, Scotland 0 (Euro qualification)

Sep 09, 2019, Russia 1, Kazakhstan 0 (Euro qualification)

Sep 06, 2019, Scotland 1, Russia 2

Jun 10, 2019, Russia 1, Cyprus 0

Home team stats

They have played 46 games, scored 82 goals, conceded 61, an average of 1.78 goals per game and conceded an average of 1.33.

Don’t miss the latest news! Click on the topic you interest most. We'll keep you updated with all the news you shouldn't miss. Donald Trump

Belgium recent games

Oct 13, 2019, Kazakhstan 0, Belgium 2 (Euro qualification)

Oct 10, 2019, Belgium 9, San Marino 0 (Euro qualification)

Sep 09, 2019, Scotland 0, Belgium 5

Sep 06, 2019, San Marino 0, Belgium 4

Jun 11, 2019, Belgium 3, Scotland 0

Away team stats

They have played 39 games, scored 123 goals, conceded 28 goals, an average of 3.15 goals per game, conceded an average of 0.72 goals.

Belgium predicted lineup

Courtois, Alderweireld, Vermaelen, Boyata, Castagne, Tielemans, Dendoncker, Thorgan, Harvard, Mertens, Eden Hazard, Batshuayi.

Russia predicted lineup

Guilhem, S. Petrov, M. Fernandes, K. Nababkin, G. Dzhikiya, A. Semenov, F. Kudryashov, M. Ozadeov, I. Akhmetov, A. Golovin, A. Lovov, A. Dzyuba, Cherysheve.

Team news

All Football noted that Russia has won all eight games straight, they are second on the Euro qualification Group I table.

All Football also noted that Belgium has won all eight games straight. They are first on the Euro qualification Group I league table.

Vortonghen and Meunier are injured and will not be able to play against Russia.

Ones to watch

Lukaku

He has scored six goals and two assists this season in the national team. He should be able to keep a good performance against Russia or even score a goal.

A. Dzyuba

He has scored nine goals and five assists for his national team. He should be able to keep up the good performance against Belgium.

Score prediction and betting tips

Belgium and Russia are two top teams in the Euro qualification league that will be playing on 16th November 2019. Score prediction is

Russia 1, Belgium 3

For betting tips over 2.5 goals and both team to score.