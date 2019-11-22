Marquette University in Milwaukee, Wisconsin has a storied history in men's basketball. Now nicknamed the Golden Eagles, the team is part of the Big East Conference. Other Big East teams include the Butler Bulldogs, the Georgetown Hoyas and the Villanova Wildcats.

The Golden Eagles play their home games at Fiserv Forum. It shares the venue with the Milwaukee Bucks of the National Basketball Association. Recently, Marquette has been landing a number of top recruits to put on the floor at the Fiserv Forum.

Five-star commitment from Dawson Garcia

Dawson Garcia, of Prior Lake, Minnesota, has signed a national letter of intent, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. And he reportedly intends on playing for Marquette University.

Garcia chose Marquette over several other universities. According to CBS, the Minnesota Golden Gophers were the first to offer Garcia a scholarship. Historical basketball powerhouses had pursued him.

They include Indiana University Bloomington, the University of Kansas, and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. The University of Memphis and Texas Tech University were also in the running.

Marquette had previously gotten commitments from two other highly-coveted recruits. Four-star recruit Justin Lewis was the first. Lewis hails from Maryland, as does Marquette head coach Steve Wojciechowski. Four-star recruit Osasere Ighodaro was the second. Garcia, Lewis, and Ighodaro are all power forwards.

Marquette has a history of success

Marquette's men's basketball program has reached the Final Four of the NCAA Division I Tournament three times. In 1977, the team then nicknamed the Warriors, won the National Championship.

The program has also had success in the National Invitational Tournament. In 1970, the Marquette team won the championship. They were also the runners-up in 1967 and again in 1995.

Further back, Marquette appeared in the National Catholic Invitational Tournament in 1952. At the time, they were called the Hilltoppers. The Hilltoppers won the championship. They prevailed over Saint Francis University of Loretto, Pennsylvania in the Final.

For several decades, Marquette competed as an independent. They eventually joined the Great Midwest Conference and Conference USA before settling in the original Big East.

In the original Big East, Marquette won the 1997 conference tournament and four regular-season championships. In 2013, they became a founding member of the new version of the Big East.

Basketball alumni of Marquette include Dwyane Wade, Jimmy Butler, and Doc Rivers. Former head coaches include Al McGuire.