The Wisconsin Badgers men's basketball team received awful news earlier this year. Howard Moore, one of the team's assistant coaches, and his family were in a terrible accident.

It seems that Moore is still recovering from the physical and emotional damage. He will sit out the upcoming season. To fill in for him, a familiar figure has stepped in.

Alando Tucker has joined the staff

Alando Tucker is the all-time leading scorer for the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

He holds several other school records as well. In 2005, he helped the Badgers reach the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament. For his senior season, he was named a consensus first-team All-American. He was also named the Big Ten Player of the Year and received the Senior CLASS Award. These followed various other accolades he's received during his collegiate career. In 2018, he was inducted in the University of Wisconsin Athletic Hall of Fame.

He was drafted by the Suns in the first round of the 2007 NBA Draft. Tucker would play with them and the Timberwolves in the NBA. He'd also play in other professional leagues as well. As a member of the Slovakian team BK Inter Bratislava, Tucker won a league championship in 2013.

According to 247 Sports, Tucker's time as an assistant is only supposed to last one season. He'd been the university's director of student-athlete engagement for roughly the last year and a half.

Tucker expressed regret in the events that led to his joining the coaching staff. He also said his thoughts and prayers were with Moore and his family.

Tragedy in Michigan

Moore, his wife and their two children were in Michigan to visit relatives in May. They were traveling on a road when they were struck by a car going the wrong direction. Moore was left in a coma. His wife and daughter were killed.

The driver of the other car was also killed.

The Wisconsin Badgers and Michigan State Spartans are traditionally intense rivals. But the tragic events brought a more sombre tone. Michigan State released a tweet in support of their 'Wisconsin Basketball family' and of Moore. They also request people to keep them in their prayers.

Moore has since regained consciousness. But he recently suffered a setback.

ESPN reports that he eventually went into cardiac arrest. As a result, he's on medical leave from his coaching duties.

Howard Moore also played for the Badgers at the collegiate level. He's in his second stint with the teams as an assistant coach. Moore was also an assistant at the University of Chicago, Bradley University, Ball State University and Loyola University Chicago. From 2010 to 2015, he was the men's basketball head coach at the University of Illinois at Chicago.