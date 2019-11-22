Rumors about wide receiver Antonio Brown rejoining the New England Patriots surfaced after he issued an apology to team CEO Robert Kraft via Instagram and Twitter. However, Tim E. Curran of NBC Sports reported that the Patriots are not interested in bringing back Brown, who had a tumultuous 11-day stint in New England after signing a one-year deal worth $15 million. Curran’s sources told him that Brown’s apology hasn’t changed anything and there’s no chance that the Patriots would bring him back despite their offensive woes.

Jeff Howe of The Athletic doubled down on Curran’s report, saying “the Book on Antonio Brown’s time with the Patriots closed in September.” Howe said there’s no chance that the Patriots will reopen that book by signing the troubled wide receiver anew. The Patriots signed Brown on Sept. 9 after he was released by the Oakland Raiders before the start of the regular season. After playing just one game, the Patriots released Brown on Sept. 20 after rape and sexual assault allegations against him surfaced.

Brady rejects conspiracy theory

Following his release, Brown criticized Kraft in a series of now-deleted tweets by mentioning his involvement in a spa scandal. Days after filing a grievance against the Patriots to claim his unpaid guaranteed money, Brown encouraged the team to allow him to earn his money by using him on the field. After his apology, a conspiracy theory raised by former NFL linebacker on “Speak For Yourself” on Fox Sports 1 that quarterback Tom Brady asked Brown to apologize so he can force the Patriots to bring him back.

In an interview with Karen Guregian, Brady explained that he only liked Brown’s apology on social media to support him in order for the wide receiver to become the best person that he can be. Brady also mentioned that he had a great rapport with Brown during the wide receiver’s short stint in New England. In their only game together, Brown caught four passes for 56 yards and a touchdown in their Week 2 win over the Miami Dolphins.

Brady says bringing back Brown not his call

In his latest interview on Westwood One Radio with Jim Gray, Brady was again asked if Brown will play again for Patriots. Brady replied that bringing back Brown to the team is not his call. "They are not up to me when we cut players, or sign players,” said Brady, adding that the people in the personnel department decide those things. The 42-year-old Brady emphasized that his only job with the team is to play quarterback and he has nothing to do with personnel decisions.

Ahead of their Sunday’s clash with the Dallas Cowboys, Brady expressed optimism that the offense will deliver following their lackluster performance in their 17-10 win over the Philadelphia Eagles. The Patriots (9-1) are a 6.5-point favorite over the Cowboys.