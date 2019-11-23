New England Patriots' quarterback Tom Brady was mentioned in Friday’s injury report as questionable with a right elbow issue that limited his participation in practice ahead of their Sunday’s clash with the Dallas Cowboys. Brady was among 12 Patriots players named in the injury report that were limited in practice due to various issues. Others include linebacker Ja'Whaun Bentley (knee), offensive tackle Marcus Cannon (illness), safety Patrick Chung (heel/chest), wide receiver Phillip Dorsett (concussion), and safety Nate Ebner (ankle/back).

But that's not all. others are wide receiver Julian Edelman (shoulder), running back Damien Harris (hamstring), cornerback Jason McCourty (groin), wide receiver Mohamed Sanu (ankle), defensive end John Simon (elbow) and special teamer Matthew Slater (hamstring). Initially, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media said Brady is expected to play against the Cowboys, per his source. Rapoport said Brady’s limited participation was connected with “managing the elbow and taking care of it more than anything.”

Later Friday, Tom Pellisero of NFL Network tweeted that the Patriots will monitor Brady’s elbow issue into tomorrow and re-assess.

Brady hasn’t missed a game due to injury since 2008 when he sustained a torn ACL in the Patriots’ season opener. Last month, Brady was placed on the injury report due to a shoulder issue but he still suited up against the Baltimore Ravens. If Brady cannot play, his backup, rookie Jarrett Stidham could get his first NFL start, while Cody Kessler will play the backup role. Brady struggled in the Patriots' 17-10 win over the Philadelphia Eagles, completing just 26 of 47 passes for 216 yards and no touchdown.

Don’t miss the latest news! Click on the topic you interest most. We'll keep you updated with all the news you shouldn't miss. NFL New England Patriots

Wideout Mohamed Sanu could miss Patriots-Cowboys tiff

According to Karen Guregian of the Boston Herald, Patriots veteran wide receiver Mohamed Sanu could be sidelined due to an ankle injury. Sanu suffered the injury in their 17-10 win over the Philadelphia Eagles while doing punt return duties. Sanu missed Wednesday and Thursday practices and was limited during their Friday’s training. In three games with the Patriots since being traded by the Atlanta Falcons at the trade deadline, Sanu caught 14 passes for 108 yards and a touchdown.

If Sanu cannot play, the Patriots will be left with Julian Edelman, rookie N’Keal Harry, Jakobi Meyers and probably Phillip Dorsett as wide receivers. Like Sanu, Dorsett was listed as questionable after he suffered a concussion against the Eagles. The Patriots are the 6.5-point favorite over the Cowboys in their Sunday's tiff at Gillette Stadium.

Cowboys to play without linebacker

For the Cowboys, they will play the Patriots without linebacker Leighton Vander Esch, who did not participate in practice due to a neck issue.

Listed as questionable are linebacker Joe Thomas and Donovan Wilson, who were both out with illness and did not participate in practice. Guard Connor Williams was limited in practice due to a knee injury.