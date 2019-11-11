It was reported recently that New England Patriots CEO Robert Kraft wanted retired tight end Rob Gronkowski to return and help the team in its stretch run. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Kraft approached Gronkowski while he was cleaning out his locker in March and told him that he wanted him to return in November, December or in the playoffs. Kraft added that the Patriots would welcome Gronkowski if he decides to return.

The Patriots badly need the services of Gronkowski as indicated by statistics recently released by Boston Sports Info.

When asked about the latest report on his close friend on The Greg Hill Show on Monday, veteran quarterback Tom Brady said he’s not privy to the said conversation between Kraft and Gronkowski. "Just because things are reported doesn’t necessarily mean they are always true, just for the record,” said Brady, adding that he’s been good friends with Gronkowski for 10 years now.

Also, Gronkowski earlier said that he has no plan to return this season, but he’s open to the possibility of returning to the Patriots in the future. Gronkowski is currently working as a football analyst for Fox Sports and as an endorser of a CBD oil company.

Our team is what it is, says Brady

Brady also indicated in the interview that the Patriots will roll with their current team in their last seven games, starting with their Week 11 clash with the Philadelphia Eagles.

“Our team is what it is," emphasized Brady, adding that he’s excited about “who we have and the opportunity that we have.” According to Brady, the team is not perfect but it has been good enough in some areas but he’s ready to roll with his current teammates. He’s also hoping for a great second half of the season following an 8-1 campaign in their first nine games. “It starts this week in Philly,” Brady said.

Brady still feels bad about Super Bowl loss to Eagles

In the same interview, Brady admitted that he’s not over with the Patriots’ 41-33 loss to Eagles in Super Bowl LII despite their victory in Super Bowl LIII. "You assume I'm over it. Come on now!" said the 42-year-old Brady, adding that he incurred a lot of mental scar tissue from that year. However, Brady said the Patriots learned a lot of lessons from that loss, helping them to bounce back and beat the Los Angeles Rams for their sixth Super Bowl trophy.

The Patriots could use their Super Bowl loss to the Eagles as motivation in their upcoming showdown and former NFL MVP quarterback and current CBS Sports analyst Boomer Esiason expects Brady and company to bounce back in a big way in Philadelphia. “I think it is going to be a huge bounceback game for them,” said Esiason, saying that the 37-20 loss to the Ravens will serve as a huge wakeup call for the Patriots. Esiason earlier declared that the Patriots are still the team to beat in the AFC despite their loss to the Ravens.