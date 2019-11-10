Despite his uncertain future in New England, Patriots veteran quarterback Tom Brady has reiterated his plan to play until he’s 45 years old. NFL insider Adam Schefter recently revealed that Brady is at the crossroads of his stay in New England as he is expected to turn free agent after this season. According to Schefter, Brady could decide to return to the Patriots, retire after a 20-year playing career or move on to another team.

However, Schefter emphasized that returning to the Patriots is the least likely option for the 42-year-old Brady. However, actor Matt Damon, a known fan of Boston sports teams, said Brady should keep going with the Patriots until he decides to hang up his cleats for good. “Tommy’s gotta keep going. Can’t stop. He loves it just as much as I love what I do,” said Damon during an interview with Scott Van Pelt on ESPN’s SportsCenter on Sunday.

Damon believes Brady is still hungry

Damon believes that the Patriots can protect him and give him some weapons out there, he can go for a long, long time if he wants to. “I think Tom, the fact that he’s hungry as he is and he’s disciplined as he is. He’s added these extra years on because he’s taken good care of himself,” he said. During the interview, Damon also lauded the Patriots’ success in the last 20 years, highlighted by six Super Bowl trophies, under head coach Bill Belichick and with Brady at the helm of the offense. “This Patriots’ run is just, these past 20 years have been absolutely crazy. We will never see anything like that again. This is it,” he said.

Ex-Patriot Brown won’t return this season

The Patriots gave Brady a valuable weapon when they signed talented wideout Antonio Brown to a one-year deal worth $15 million, hoping their partnership could carry New England to another Super Bowl title. However, Brown’s relationship with the Patriots lasted just 11 days and one game after he was released due to accusations of sexual assault filed by two women, one of them was his former trainer.

Despite his legal troubles, Brown still desires to continue his playing career in the NFL, with his agent saying that several teams are interested in his services once his legal troubles are over. However, Schefter reported that Brown may not be able to play this season until legal issues are resolved. According to Schefter, if a team signs Brown, he will be immediately placed on the commissioner’s exempt list, meaning he will be sidelined until the NFL investigation is finished, which may last until the season ends.

Brown is scheduled to meet with the league in connection with the sexual assault allegations levied against him. During the meeting, Brown will be given a chance to submit evidence debunking the accusations against him. It was reported that the Seattle Seahawks were interested in signing Brown, but they opted to ink Josh Gordon to a deal. Gordon, like Brown, played for the Patriots this season but was released recently.