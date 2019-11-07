Two Pro Football Hall of Famers still consider the New England Patriots the best team in the NFL despite their surprise 37-20 loss to the Baltimore Ravens in Week 9 on Sunday. During NFL Network’s “NFL Total Access,” Deion Sanders said the Patriots only lost a game, but not their status as the best team in the NFL. “They just lost a game, man. They didn’t lose who they are,” said Sanders, a Hall of Fame cornerback and punt returner during his 14-year NFL career.

Sanders said the Ravens loss could be considered a temporary setback for the Patriots as they never faced a player like dual-threat quarterback Lamar Jackson, who dominated New England with 61 rushing yards and two rushing scores.

The young signal-caller also threw for 163 yards and a score to help the Ravens hand the Patriots their first loss of the season. Sanders also expects the Patriots and Ravens to square off in the second round of the postseason, where head coach Bill Belichick and the company could get their payback. “I can’t wait to see the second matchup,” said Sanders, saying he anticipates Belichick to make the needed adjustments in case they face Jackson and the Ravens anew. Sanders’ latest pronouncement underscored his earlier statement that the Patriots are a shoo-in for Super Bowl LIV.

Gonzalez not concerned about Patriots’ loss

Hall of Fame tight end Tony Gonzalez, for his part, declared that he’s not concerned about the Patriots following their loss to the Ravens. During an interview with "Speak For Yourself" on FOX Sports 1, Gonzalez said he was even impressed by the Patriots’ performance, rather than that of the Ravens.

"I was way more impressed with New England," said Gonzalez, who played tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs and the Atlanta Falcons in his 17-year stint in the NFL.

Gonzalez called the Patriots’ first loss of the season as a “little glitch” that always happens to the franchise every season. “It seems like they always get blown out at least once during the season, and it’s one of those things,” said Gonzalez. The Hall of Fame tight end also lauded the Patriots’ ability to make the necessary adjustments following a loss, which they have done consistently under Belichick.

Gonzalez expects the Patriots to advance to the AFC Championship against his Chiefs. Retired quarterback and current CBS football analyst Boomer Esiason, a former NFL Most Valuable Player, earlier declared the Patriots as a team to beat in the AFC.

Super Bowl odds still favor Patriots

Despite their loss to the Ravens, the Patriots remain as a favorite to win Super Bowl LIV. Based on the latest odds from FanDuel Sportsbook, the Patriots are +280 favorite to win it all, down from +200 before their loss.

The New Orleans Saints follow as a +500 favorite while the San Francisco 49ers, the only unbeaten team in the NFL, are +650 favorite. The Ravens and the Chiefs are both +1000 favorite.